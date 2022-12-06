In PUDA complex, parking lots turned into scrap, car market

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, December 5

The office of Punjab Urban Development Authority (PUDA) is located just a stone’’s throw from its one of the main commercial complexes in the city on Ladowali Road, but it has miserably failed to take legal action against encroachers, who, right under the officials’ nose, have turned the entire complex into scrap and second-hand car market.

Not just this, even the car parking space of the media houses and other offices have been illegally encroached upon by the car dealers as they park their second-hand cars (which are to be sold) in the parking lots early in the morning.

Most of those who own shops, offices, etc., in the PUDA complex say in spite of repeated complaints and personal meetings with the authorities concerned, no steps have been taken to address their problems. They add the entire area right from Ajit Chowk to Alaska Chowk and PUDA complex has been encroached upon by scrap and second-hand car dealers.

They further say the dumped vehicles parked alongside the road have made it narrow by 5 to 10 inches. Besides, the second-hand cars displayed in the parking area of the PUDA complex has not only affected their businesses, but also the customers who visit their offices and find it difficult to park their vehicles due to encroachment.

Apart from encroachment, in the absence of any check, vacant plots in the complex have turned into garbage dumping zones and home to mongooses that are often spotted roaming near offices.

Harvinder Pal Singh, who owns an office in the complex, says despite the issuance of notices by the department concerned, the encroachment on footpaths and parking lots of the complex by junk and car dealers continue without any fear of law. “The space where PUDA was supposed to build a park has also been encroached upon and a damaged car could be seen permanently parked there,” he adds.

“We appeal to the district administration and PUDA to take action against these encroachers as it’s not only a big nuisance for the visitors and office owners in

the complex, but also it has badly marred the beauty of the entire area, including the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Meanwhile, Jalandhar Development Authority Chief Administrator Deepshikha Sharma said she would ask officers concerned to get the encroachment in the complex checked and do the needful.