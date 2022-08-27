Inauguration of pre-primary wing

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The newly-constructed pre-primary wing of Police DAV Public School was inaugurated by Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota and Special DGP. Principal Dr Rashmi Vij welcomed the chief guest with a bouquet. Savita Sharma, in-charge of the Pre-Primary Wing, was also present on the occasion. The school’s bhangra team performed malwai giddha. The newly-constructed building of pre-primary wing was then inaugurated by the Chief Guest. On this occasion, principals of various other DAV schools and other dignitaries were also present. Skaters also skated to the tune of the song ‘Jai Ho.’ Besides, an act on traffic lights was performed by the LKG children.

Excursion to mobile store

Ivy World Play School organised an educational thematic excursion to a local mobile store for the students of grade K1. Field trips play an important role in learning. They link the classroom experience with the outside world and in doing so they enhance the process of learning. It was aimed at giving an exposure to the young Ivyians about the features of mobile phone’s technology, etiquettes and mannerism to be followed at a public place, how to be responsible about oneself at a public place. They gained a lot of knowledge about monetary transactions and were excited to experience this. The excursion gave them an opportunity to learn an important skill to make decisions by comparing the features of different phones. Tiny tots learnt how they can easily communicate with each other by using mobile and how mobile phones can be helpful at the time of emergency. They were astonished to know that mobiles have incredible computing power. Through this educational excursion, tiny tots learnt about different life skills and it enhanced their vocabulary also. Children were curious to see different mobile phones and to learn about their features and uses.

Auditions for Bharat ke Hunarbaaz held

To mark the potential of students in different aspects, auditions for Bharat ke Hunarbaaz were conducted at Swami Sant Dass Public School, Phagwara. On the occasion of Independence Week celebration, a great opportunity was provided to the students to create a world record by showcasing their talent in multiple categories like dance, singing, music, sports, yoga, painting, art and craft. The event was organised by Rizing Box Entertainment Media to nurture the hidden talent of youth. A team of esteemed judges—Inderjeet Singh (Rizing Box director), Ravi Sangvan (Rizing Box director), Lt Col Joginder Singh, Sneha Singh (deputy officer, theatre, LPU), Priya (assistant coordinator) along with camera team made the event enjoyable and interesting with their gracious presence. Students participated with great enthusiasm and joy. Anju Mehta,Principal, appreciated the efforts of students and thanked the Rizing Box team for motivating the students.

Save Sparrows Project in Doaba College

NGO Dastak Welfare Council in collaboration with the Eco Club of Doaba College installed Save Sparrows Project in botanical garden of the college. Principal Pardeep Bhandari graced the occasion as chief guest. He was accorded a hearty welcome by Prof Sandeep Chahal, president, NGO Dastak; Dr Ashwani Kumar and Dr Shivika Datta, coordinators Eco Club, Dr Rakesh Kumar and BSc medical students. Principal Pardeep Bhandari, Sandeep Chahal, teachers and students installed waterproof and termite proof wooden nests for house sparrows in the botanical garden of the college. Principal Pardeep Bhandari said the NGO was doing excellent work in conservation of environment indicator birds found in college campus viz sparrows, drongo, greenbee eater, weaver bird, hoopoe, etc. since 2014. The Principal said that a short term certificate course entitled bird watching techniques would be organised by the NGO for the members and students of Eco Club. The house sparrows is a significant environment indicator bird as it gives prior warning of earth quick at one Richter scale, Sandeep Chahal said.

Student-police interaction held

Phagwara: The Government Senior Secondary School (Girls) and the Phagwara police organised an event under the ‘Student Police Cadet’ programme on Thursday. ASIs Surjit Singh and Jatinder Kumar of the outreach centre, Phagwara, enlightened students about the Shakti App. The cops also urged the students to follow the traffic rules.

Inter-house badminton contest

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, conducted an inter-house badmintom competition. Pranjay, a Class V student of Sahibzada Jujhar Singh House, with all his might bagged the first position whereas Gaurav, a Class XII student of Sahibzada Fateh Singh House, managed to get second position. President, State Public Schools, Dr Narotam Singh; vice-president Dr Gagandeep Kaur, and Principal Savina Bahl were overjoyed with the fantastic performance of the participants and congratulated everyone for imbibing the true sportsmanship spirit.

Film promo at Hans Raj Mahila Vidyalaya

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya organised a promotional event on Friday. Prominent personalities from the Punjabi film and music industries visited the campus to promote their upcoming movie ‘Yaar Mera Titliyan Verga.’ Gippy Grewal, Tanu and Karamjit Anmol enthralled the students with their mesmerising performances. Principal Dr Ajay Sareen congratulated the organising team, since such initiatives make the students more culturally aware. She also gave her best wishes to the artists for the success of their movie. Kuljit Kaur from the Punjabi Department and Rama Sharma, Head, Mass Communication Department, were overall in-charges of this event. Dr Anjana Bhatia organised the stage of this vibrant afternoon.

Webinar on Indian handlooms

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised a webinar entitled ‘Celebrating the Splendour of Indian Handlooms.’ The webinar was organised by the PG Department of Fashion Designing. The resource person for the webinar was Dr Charu Swami, Department of Home Science, Dayalbagh Educational Institute, Agra. She delivered an exhaustive presentation, beginning from the relevance of the day in our history, to highlghting the importance of each handloom craft of the country. The second resource person for the seminar was Mohammad Shafi Bhat, Secretary, Mehnatkash Kashmir Weavers Handloom Cooperative, Singhpora, Baramulla, Kashmir. He showed the participants differents aspects of Kani shawl weaving, from preparation of the thread to the meticulous weaving of Kani shawls.

Awareness camp organised

Under the guidance of Principal Dr Kiranjeet Randhawa, an awareness camp was organised at MLU DAV College Phagwara. A lecture was delivered to the students about linking the Aadhar Card to the Voter Card. On the completion of seventeen years of age, one has to submit an online form to enable the inclusion of their names in the electoral rolls when they turn 18. The students and teachers were informed that they could can have their respective Aadhar Cards linked with their Voter Cards through www.nvsp.in, www.voterportal.eci.gov.in, or by downloading the voter helpline mobile app.

University exam results out

The GNDU results for B.Com Sem.II of PCM S.D.College for Women, Jalandhar, are out. Kimpreet Kaur grabbed the fifth position in the university position by scoring 602 out of 700 marks. Adding to this academic glory, Sonia Menaghay got the eleventh position with 594 marks while Shivani nailed the third position in the college by securing 588 marks. President Naresh Kumar Bhudia, other members of the Management Committee and Principal Prof.(Dr) Pooja Prashar applauded the meritorious students on their success, and praised the Department of Commerce for these spectacular results. She expressed confidence that the students guided and mentored by the college faculty would achieve success in future, too.

School bags 1st position in Kho-Kho

A team of DIPS Karol Bagh secured the first position in the under-19 kho-kho competition held at the Punjab School Zonal Tournament. Principal Rajesh Chaudhary said that Jasjot Singh, Joel john, Jasnoor Singh, Ankit from Class 12, Manjot Singh, Harkirat Singh, Ansuman, Ayush, Gunbir Singh, Vansh, Priyanshu from Class 11 and Avinash from Class 10 had participated as a team. During the sports competition, the team displayed its fine skills and sportsmanship. MD Tarwinder Singh and CE Monica Mandotra encouraged them to prepare wholeheartedly for the next tournament.

Jaypee Group founder, MP Gupta at LPU

Phagwara: Entrepreneur and the Founder of Jaypee Group Jaiprakash Gaur and Rajya Sabha MP Narain Dass Gupta visited the Lovely Professional University (LPU) campus. The guests urged the students to remain committed to achieve success, as they shared their own experience over the decades. LPU Chancellor Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal noted that Gaur was his inspiration behind setting up the university. A civil engineer from IIT Roorkee, Jaiprakash Gaur is the founder chairman of Jaypee Group-a conglomerate with an illustrious emphasis on engineering, construction, cement and hydropower production. He urged all to keep working with patience to see success. /OC