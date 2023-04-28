 INAUGuRATION OF TRAINING RESTAURANT : The Tribune India

Campus Notes

INAUGuRATION OF TRAINING RESTAURANT



Jalandhar: The School of Hotel Management in Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus inaugurated a new restaurant for the demonstrative learning of the students. The department named the restaurant as 'Food Nest'. The HOD of the department Arashdeep Singh shared,” As in a nest baby birds learn various lessons to fly high in life, with the same enthusiasm we at this place shall be training the students to be the best of the kind and fly high within their successful career.” The event was graced with the presence of Balbir Kaur, President of Khalsa College Lyallpur Education Charitable Trust.

Blue Day at State Public School

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, organised a marvelous show of blue colour for the kindergarten section. It was the fantastic time where all the kids were attired in blue represented the importance of this colour. They were also told about the importance of blue colour. Blue is a popular favourite colour around the world and is beloved across a variety of cultures. They enjoyed the day where activities like games, excursions and special morning assembly were conducted. The whole event was conducted under the able guidance of Mamta Goel. President Dr. Narotam Singh, Vice-President Dr. Gagandeep Kaur along with Principal Savina Bahl were glad to see the excitement among the students and made them aware about importance of blue colour.

Technical Festival celebrated

Two days Mahatma Hans Raj Technical Festival was celebrated with great pomp and show at Mehr Chand Polytechnic College, in which students presented innovative and research-based models. This event was organised with the joint collaboration of Students’ Chapter, Institution’s Innovative Council and Entrepreneurship Development Cell. In this event, more than 100 models were presented by the students of various departments.

Eklavya School gets Tech award

Eklavya School is the proud recipient of 'Redefining School Education through Technology award'. The award was received by Seema Handa, MD of Eklavya group of institutes. This award is a recognition of Eklavya School's efforts and achievements in the fields of Ed-tech and the school's contribution towards developing 21st century skills. In a gala event organised by Observe Now more than 200 educational institutes participated actively. Principals and School Heads shared their views on the influx of Ed-Tech and the roadmap ahead. Schools shared how they overcame challenges and capitalised on the opportunities. "This award is an inspiration and motivation for us to continue working towards our goals and achieve greater success," said Handa

Minister Aman arora visits DAVIET

Cabinet Minister Aman Arora, Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Government of Punjab, along with Raman Arora MLA Jalandhar (central) and Ravinder Mehta visited DAVIET. On this occasion, Principal DAVIET Dr Sanjeev Naval was felicitated with the medal and certificate on government's behalf for his contribution in academics and consultancy works. Dr.Naval expressed his gratitude for the recognition and assured the dignitaries that DAVIET would strive more towards providing the quality technical and management related studies to the students and help the society grow in a sustainable manner.

Guest Lecture on innovation

The School of Natural Sciences, GNA University, organised a guest lecture on 'Innovation and Technological Advancements of Optical Fiber Communication'. Dr. Kailash Chandra Juglan, Professor and Associate Dean, Lovely Professional University, was the resource person. The objective behind this lecture was to apprise the delegates about the innovative and technological advancements in the field of optical fiber communication. Dr. Juglan deliberated upon the era of optical fiber communication, its uses and applications in technological advancements.

Field Visit to GU-IPR Cell

Institution's Innovation Council of PCM S.D. College for Women organised a field visit to GU-Technology Business Incubator GU-IPR Cell. The aim of the visit was to encourage and promote innovative ideas and nurture the potential of the students. Team of 11 students along with faculties were welcomed by Dr. Rashim Verma, IIC Vice President at GNA University Phagwara. The GU-Technology Business Incubator was founded in order to bridge the gap between the students workforce and industry demands. For this purpose, students developed an online website to sell the art and craft products produced by street vendors. It helps to promote the skills of the artisans as well as generate a good amount of revenue. President Naresh Kumar Budhia and Principal of the college Prof Pooja Prashar appreciated the efforts of Institution's Innovation Cell for organising the field visit.

Sanskriti KMV shaping young minds

Sanskriti KMV School has taken a progressive step towards shaping young minds by introducing a programme.

Tribune Shorts


