Incident exposed AAP’s real face, says BJP leader

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 23

The incident of misbehaviour with now transferred DCP Naresh Dogra by AAP leaders and then forcing Civil Hospital women staff members to prepare a medico-legal report in their favour has exposed the real face of Aam Aadmi Party, said BJP leader Nimisha Mehta.

Book Angural: Manoranjan Kalia Former Cabinet Minister and BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia today demanded a criminal case against Rajan Angural along with those who accompanied him to the Civil Hospital and misbehaved with Dr Harveen Kaur and medical staff and caused damage to the government property.

She said the DCP-rank officer was firstly manhandled and then when another DCP rank officer came to rescue him. “Even then the senior police officers were badly abused by AAP leaders and video regarding the incident has gone viral on social media and the public has seen it all. Despite the videos getting viral on social media the CM, who unfortunately also happens to be head of police department being the Home Minister of Punjab, seems to have totally turned a deaf ear to this shameful act of his partymen”, said the Doaba-based leader.

Nimisha Mehta said the shifting of DCP Dogra to PAP is very much a proof that even senior police officers are being suppressed and denied justice in AAP government.

BJP leader Nimisha Mehta said: “It’s shameful the civil hospital staff had to call the police in order to save themselves from the so called ‘Samaj sewaks’ of AAP, who also damaged the property of civil hospital to scare the women staff members and no action has been taken against these people. It’s embarrassing that despite the videos of these acts getting viral on social media , the civil hospital staff had to sit on a dharna to get action initiated against the gundaism with women staff members in middle of of the night by AAP leaders,” she said.