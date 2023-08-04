Increase in eye flu cases puts Health Dept on alert

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, August 3

A dramatic rise in cases of eye flu - conjunctivitis - has set alarm bells ringing for the Health Department in Jalandhar. Over 300 eye flu cases have been reported from the district in the past 15 days.

The Civil Hospital here alone is witnessing 50 to 60 cases per day in the OPD.

Lack of hygiene and mingling of people with others in crowded places, at a time when the district is reeling under floods, are being pegged as the main cause behind the spread of the disease. Increase in heat also gave rise to the number of patients.

Symptoms Itching in eyes

Redness in eyes

Watery eyes

Fever in some cases

In most patients, both eyes are affected

Though sometimes one eye is affected, in most patients, repeated touching leads to infection in other eye too

Symptoms persist for 3 to 5 days Prevention Frequently wash hands

Maintain strict hygiene

Avoid crowded places

Don’t touch eyes

Don’t use the same handkerchief repeatedly (especially on eyes)

Use clean soft tissue and immediately dispose it of to avoid spread of infection Isolate patients

As eye flu is highly infectious, the Health Department has issued an advisory to patients to stay away from crowded places and maintain basic hygiene.

The magnitude of eye flu cases is so high that it is even affecting the mobile teams of the Civil Hospital, which are responsible for tracking and bringing cataract cases for treatment (and surgery).

Sources said per day OPD figures of eye infections from flood-hit areas also increased to 40 to 50 patients per day for the past couple of days.

Dr Bhumika, eye specialist, Civil Hospital, Jalandhar, said: “Eye flu cases started coming in about 15 days ago. It started with 10 cases per day and rose marginally to 20 to 25 cases per day. At present, we are getting 50 to 60 cases per day, which at times can touch 70. Of the 100 to 150 eye patients we receive per day in the OPD, half or more are eye flu/conjunctivitis cases. Since it is a highly infectious and communicable disease, and it is spreading like a viral infection, the cases are expected to rise in the coming days”.

“Flood situation in the district coupled with a lack of hygiene are believed to be the primary causes for the spread of the infection. However, there is nothing to be scared about as eye flu lasts only 3 to 5 days and we hope the situation in Jalandhar at large will start normalising in the next 15 days,” said Dr Bhumika.

Dr Anu Dugala Kaushal, in-charge, Eye Mobile Team of the Civil Hospital, said: “Eye mobile teams are primarily responsible for tracking and ensuring treatment for cataract patients. But there are so many eye flu cases that we are also being flooded with queries regarding these daily. Since it is a highly infectious disease, prevention is the best option for those who want to steer clear of conjunctivitis. Infection to family members is common and it also spreads though touching common surfaces. Keeping hands clean and isolating a family member suffering from the infection are the best options to avoid infection.”