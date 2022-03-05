Inderjit Abhilashi polled highest votes in CA body

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 4

A seven-member team was selected for the elections of Jalandhar branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Senior member of Inderjit Abhilashi bagged maximum 99 votes, while CA Shashi Bhushan came second with 93 votes. Other five members who got elected were Abhishek Bansal, Sumit Vatta, Paramjot Singh, Ritu Sharma and Rishabh Aggarwal.

Abhilashi is practicing Chartered Accountant since 1998. Upon his victory, he said the Jalandhar branch is doing commendable work for the past many years and this time, keeping the old subjects smooth, some new issues would also be taken care of. Abhilashi said, “A special register of young members, who are in practice, will be prepared and they will be given assignments in various companies, banks and industries. New CA firms will also be empanelled for revenue audit, stock audit etc of banks and for this they will be given representation after meeting with banks”.

He added, “The new team will also try to reduce the experience of CA for bank audit to RBI through ICAI from three years to one year. It will be their special objective that at least a monthly income of 50K-60K should be ensured to youth members”. Coaching facility and library facility would also be started for CA students in Jalandhar branch itself at a nominal fee, he further said.