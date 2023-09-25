India, Canada row: CPI (ML) New Democracy condemns visa suspension, demands withdrawal

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 24

The central committee of the CPI (ML) New Democracy today stated that the suspension of visa service will cause hardships and problems to Canadian citizens of Indian origin.

They said the Central government has suspended visas to Canadians, including Canadians of Indian origin, and threat to Indian diplomatic staff has been mentioned as the reason for this. The CPI(ML) New Democracy condemned the blanket suspension and demanded its immediate withdrawal.

Members of the CPI (ML) New Democracy said the order avowedly relates to lack of action by Canada government against Khalistanis. But it is conveniently and deliberately forgotten that only a very small minority of Punjabi diaspora in Canada supports the activities of Khalistanis. So, acting against all Indian Canadians is wrong, they held.

The party’s state unit chief Ajmer Singh said a similar attitude was witnessed during the Congress regime, which had contributed to the sufferings of Punjab in 1980s and 1990s.

The CPI (ML) New Democracy appealed that for short-term political gains, the ruling parties and governments should not resort to such steps. They said that the country, especially Punjab, is witnessing a growing democratic movement. Hence, any measure to spoil this atmosphere should be opposed.

