  Jalandhar
  INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 candidates in fray from Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 candidates in fray from Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 candidates in fray from Jalandhar

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, along with AAP candidate Pawan Kumar Tinu and other party leaders, holds a roadshow at Kartarpur. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 17

As the nomination withdrawal process was completed on Friday, as many as 20 candidates remain in fray from the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat.

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said poll symbols had been allotted to Independent candidates in the presence of ECI general observer J. Meghanatha Reddy.

SAD candidate from Jalandhar Mohinder Singh Kaypee holds a meeting with Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon, chief of Dera Radha Soami Satsang, on Friday. Tribune photo

The candidates who would contest from the Lok Sabha Jalandhar segment include Sushil Kumar from the BJP, Charanjit Singh Channi from INC, Parshotam Lal CPI (M), Pawan Kumar Tinu from AAP, Balwinder Kumar from BSP, Mohinder Singh Kaypee from SAD, Sarabjit Singh from SAD (A), Sonia from Republican Party of India (Athawale), Gulshan Kumar from Democratic Bharti Samaj Party, Tara Chand Sharmila from Loktantrik Lok Rayjyaam Party, Bal Mukund from Global Republican Party, Rajwant Kaur from Apna Samaj Party, Raj Kumar from the People’s Party of India (Democratic), and Ashok Kumar, Amrish Bhagat, Iqbal Chand, Gurdeep Singh, Neetu Shattranwala, Parmjit Kaur Teji and Ramesh Lal as Independent candidates. Poll symbols were also allotted to Independent candidates.

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal holds a meeting. Photos: Sarabjit Singh

16 to contest from Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur: Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Komal Mittal said May 17 was the last day for the withdrawal of nomination papers from the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Political hoardings deface Jalandhar on Friday.

She said no candidate withdrew nomination papers today. So, a total of 16 candidates will contest elections from the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency. She also allotted election symbols to all candidates.

The District Election Officer said the election symbol of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Anita Som Prakash is lotus, Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Sohan Singh Thandal is takdi (weighing scale), Indian National Congress candidate Yamini Gomar is hand, Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Ranjit Kumar is elephant and the symbol of Aam Aadmi Party candidate Raj Kumar is broom.

Political hoardings deface Jalandhar on Friday.

She said apart from this, National Justice Party candidate Hardeep Singh had been allotted truck as the election symbol, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) candidate Jaswant Singh got bucket, Bahujan Dravidar Party candidate Jeevan Singh Tamil got sugarcane farmer, Samaj Bhalai Morcha candidate Davinder Kumar Saroya got television, Global Republican Party candidate Bhimrao Yashwant Ambedkar got gas cylinder, Bahujan Mukti Party candidate Rajpal Nadali got manji, Democratic Bharatiya Samaj Party candidate Rajesh got coat, independent candidate Satpal got camera, Independent candidate Sonu Singh Phagwara got coconut farm, Independent candidate Davinder Singh allotted election symbol diamond and independent Rohit Kumar Tinku got sofa as poll symbol.

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

