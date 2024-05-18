INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 candidates in fray from Jalandhar

Jalandhar, May 17
As the nomination withdrawal process was completed on Friday, as many as 20 candidates remain in fray from the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat.
District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said poll symbols had been allotted to Independent candidates in the presence of ECI general observer J. Meghanatha Reddy.
The candidates who would contest from the Lok Sabha Jalandhar segment include Sushil Kumar from the BJP, Charanjit Singh Channi from INC, Parshotam Lal CPI (M), Pawan Kumar Tinu from AAP, Balwinder Kumar from BSP, Mohinder Singh Kaypee from SAD, Sarabjit Singh from SAD (A), Sonia from Republican Party of India (Athawale), Gulshan Kumar from Democratic Bharti Samaj Party, Tara Chand Sharmila from Loktantrik Lok Rayjyaam Party, Bal Mukund from Global Republican Party, Rajwant Kaur from Apna Samaj Party, Raj Kumar from the People’s Party of India (Democratic), and Ashok Kumar, Amrish Bhagat, Iqbal Chand, Gurdeep Singh, Neetu Shattranwala, Parmjit Kaur Teji and Ramesh Lal as Independent candidates. Poll symbols were also allotted to Independent candidates.
16 to contest from Hoshiarpur
Hoshiarpur: Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Komal Mittal said May 17 was the last day for the withdrawal of nomination papers from the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency.
She said no candidate withdrew nomination papers today. So, a total of 16 candidates will contest elections from the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency. She also allotted election symbols to all candidates.
The District Election Officer said the election symbol of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Anita Som Prakash is lotus, Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Sohan Singh Thandal is takdi (weighing scale), Indian National Congress candidate Yamini Gomar is hand, Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Ranjit Kumar is elephant and the symbol of Aam Aadmi Party candidate Raj Kumar is broom.
She said apart from this, National Justice Party candidate Hardeep Singh had been allotted truck as the election symbol, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) candidate Jaswant Singh got bucket, Bahujan Dravidar Party candidate Jeevan Singh Tamil got sugarcane farmer, Samaj Bhalai Morcha candidate Davinder Kumar Saroya got television, Global Republican Party candidate Bhimrao Yashwant Ambedkar got gas cylinder, Bahujan Mukti Party candidate Rajpal Nadali got manji, Democratic Bharatiya Samaj Party candidate Rajesh got coat, independent candidate Satpal got camera, Independent candidate Sonu Singh Phagwara got coconut farm, Independent candidate Davinder Singh allotted election symbol diamond and independent Rohit Kumar Tinku got sofa as poll symbol.
