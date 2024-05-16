INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 nominations found valid after scrutiny in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 15

Nomination papers of 20 candidates for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency (SC) were found valid after scrutiny here today.

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said for a total of 35 nominations were received from 27 candidates, including four covering candidates, for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency between May 7 and 14.

He said during the scrutiny, papers of four covering candidates were rejected. Papers of three candidates were also rejected for not being found as per the instructions/rules of the Election Commission of India.

The District Election Officer said nomination papers could be withdrawn till 3 pm on May 17. After the withdrawal of nominations, election symbols will be allotted to the eligible candidates on May 17 at 3:30 pm in the court room.

Reiterating the commitment to conduct free, fair and transparent elections in the district, the District Election Officer said proper arrangements were being made to conduct the Lok Sabha elections in a smooth manner.

