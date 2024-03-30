INDIA VOTES 2024: Administration sets up permission cells

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 29

The Jalandhar District Administration has set up permission cells at the district and Assembly constituency level to give permissions to political parties and candidates regarding holding rallies, ceremonies, setting up of election offices, holding meetings, use of loudspeakers, helicopters, etc., during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Sharing information, District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said at the district level, a permission cell had been established at Room No. 22, MA Branch, in the District Administrative Complex, Jalandhar.

During elections, approvals such as use of helicopter and helipad, vehicle permit (inter-district), video van and vehicle permit in Lok Sabha constituency will be given by the District Election Officer for which applicants can contact Manjit Singh (97817-00067) and Rajinder Singh (98150-65174) at the permission cell established at the district level.

Aggarwal said for various approvals at the permission cell established at the Phillaur Assembly constituency, applicants could contact Nodal Officer Sunita Khilan (98152-54526). Likewise, Nodal Officer for the Nakodar Constituency is Gurdeep Singh (70877-05100), for Shahkot Kulwinder Singh (98142-17785), Kartarpur Sanjeev Dhawan (98724-22323), Jalandhar West Harjinder Kumar (81465-30980), Jalandhar Central Sanjiv Kumar Anand (86998-15112), Jalandhar North Ravinder Kaur (98552-50199), Jalandhar Cantt Tajinder Singh (98760-70358) and for Adampur Constituency Gurveen Singh (97800-67900).

The District Election Officer said information related to elections could also be obtained on toll-free number 1950. According to the instructions of the Election Commission of India, application for any kind of approval could also be given online through the encore permission portal.

The District Election Officer instructed all assistant returning officers of the district to ensure strict compliance with the election rules while issuing approvals during the Lok Sabha elections.

He said approvals should be issued to related parties and candidates in a transparent manner on a ‘first-come, first-serve’ basis.

