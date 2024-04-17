 INDIA VOTES 2024: BJP puts speculations to rest, fields Anita Som Prakash from Hoshiarpur : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Jalandhar
  • INDIA VOTES 2024: BJP puts speculations to rest, fields Anita Som Prakash from Hoshiarpur

INDIA VOTES 2024: BJP puts speculations to rest, fields Anita Som Prakash from Hoshiarpur

INDIA VOTES 2024: BJP puts speculations to rest, fields Anita Som Prakash from Hoshiarpur

Anita Som Prakash celebrates with her supporters in Hoshiarpur.



Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi

Hoshiarpur, April 16

For the past several days, speculations in Hoshiarpur regarding the BJP candidate for the Lok Sabha seat ended on Tuesday when the party announced the names of its three candidates from Punjab and fielded Anita Som Prakash as its candidate from Hoshiarpur.

According to her biodata, Anita Som Prakash, wife of Hoshiarpur MP and Union Minister of State Som Prakash, does not have a long political career but she has been associated with various social organisations for a long time. These include social service institutions such as Sehat Suvidha Sanstha, Helping Hand Organisation and Janata Di Rasoi.

Mixed reaction

While there is happiness in one camp of the BJP with Anita Som Prakash getting the ticket, there is silence in other factions. Some senior workers expressed their displeasure on the social media. A senior worker posted on Facebook, “Samajh ton Pare, Rabb hi Rakha” (Beyond understanding, only God can save), others also expressed their displeasure. However, leaders and workers of the Tikshan Sood-led faction, who are considered close to Som Prakash, not only congratulated Anita Som Prakash, but also made claims of winning the seat with a huge margin.

Veterans’ hope

Former MP and Union Minister of State Vijay Sampla, along with Som Prakash’s wife, were seeking BJP ticket from Hoshiarpur. Aam Aadmi Party’s Assembly candidate from Dinanagar in 2017 Joginder Singh Chhina, who had left AAP and joined the BJP before the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha bypoll in 2017, a woman academician and a former DGP were also trying for the ticket. Apart from these, other local leaders also queued up for the ticket and had applied for it. Out of the large number of ticket aspirants, the party once again expressed confidence in sitting Lok Sabha MP Som Prakash, although this time the ticket has been given to his wife. It is believed that Som Prakash’s poor health was becoming a hindrance in his getting the ticket due to which Anita Som Prakash was fielded.

Factionalism a problem

Anita Som Prakash may have won the race for the ticket, but it is definitely going to be a difficult task for her to overcome the internal factionalism prevailing in Hoshiarpur unit of BJP. Factions led by Vijay Sampla, Avinash Rai Khanna and Tikshan Sood have been in the BJP for a long time and the relations between them have also remained a point of discussion. Amidst the efforts of district BJP president Nipun Sharma to act impartially without getting entangled in factionalism, a new type of factionalism is going on separately. Som Prakash’s closeness to the Tikshan Sood camp is well known, while at the same time, his not being visible in the programmes of other factions is not hidden from anyone. Resentment among a section of BJP workers and people over the alleged inadequate presence of Som Prakash in his constituency can also become a cause of trouble. Old-timers, especially those associated with the party since the Jan Sangh days, who were traditionally considered voters and supporters of the BJP, also do not seem to be in a good mood. Among workers, there appears to be an undercurrent. In all these circumstances, it will be a big challenge to control the factionalism before it flares up. It will also be a big challenge to convince indignant workers and leaders to come along. Infighting among leaders, who appear to be together from outside but are unhappy from within, will have to be surmounted.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Hoshiarpur #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

BJP announces 3 candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab; fields ex-IAS officer Parampal Kaur from Bathinda

2
India Patanjali advertisements case

Ramdev, Balkrishna tender apologies ‘in person' with folded hands; Supreme Court says ‘you are not off the hook’

3
Punjab

AAP announces 4 more candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, fields Muktsar’s MLA Kaka Brar from Ferozepur

4
Haryana

Lok Sabha poll: Former Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala’s mother Naina Chautala, singer Fazilpuria in JJP’s 1st list of candidates

5
Delhi

ASI shot dead, another injured after man opens fire on Delhi's busy flyover; accused then kills self

6
India

1,016 candidates clear UPSC exam, Aditya Srivastava secures top rank

7
Himachal

Kangana calls Vikramaditya 'chotta pappu'; Congress minister describes Bollywood's queen as ‘badi behan'

8
India

IAF’s older surviving fighter pilot, Squadron Leader Dalip Singh Majithia, dies at 103

9
Haryana

Rohtak’s Pragati Verma secures 355th rank in UPSC exam

10
Punjab

Punjab Police crack Nangal VHP leader murder case, arrest 2 terror operatives

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Top News

Three days before poll, top Naxalite among 29 killed in Bastar gunfight

Three days before poll, top Naxalite among 29 killed in Bastar gunfight Three days before poll, top Naxalite among 29 killed in Bastar gunfight

3 security men hurt | AK-47, Insas among arms seized | Modi ...

List steps taken to curb lynching, cow vigilantism: Supreme Court to state govts

List steps taken to curb lynching, cow vigilantism: Supreme Court to state govts

‘Not off the hook’: Supreme Court to Patanjali founders

‘Not off the hook’: Supreme Court to Patanjali founders Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna

Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna tender apologies

Ayodhya is in incomparable bliss: PM Modi in Ram Navami greetings

Ayodhya is in incomparable bliss: PM Modi in Ram Navami greetings

He said the memories of that moment continue to pulsate with...

Supreme Court junks idea of physical counting of VVPAT slips

Supreme Court junks idea of physical counting of VVPAT slips

Says not practicable | Defers hearing till tomorrow — day be...


Cities

View All

Burning of waste heaps goes on unabated in Amritsar

Burning of waste heaps goes on unabated in Amritsar

Amritsar MC razes illegal colony near Central Jail

Amritsar: After getting Congress ticket, Gurjeet Singh Aujla gets a rousing welcome on arrival from Delhi

Jallianwala anniversary: ‘British feared repeat of 1857 mutiny’

Drugs seized from peddlers destroyed

INDIA VOTES 2024: To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

Being farmer, will raise their issues in Parliament: Gurmeet Singh Khuddian

It’s party’s call, but want to fight from Bathinda: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Fire alarm: Tagore Theatre not fire-safe

Fire alarm: Tagore Theatre not fire-safe

INDIA VOTES 2024: Congress trouble far from over, more leaders quit posts

Chandigarh: Edu Dept to crack down on unsafe vehicles ferrying schoolchildren

Poll promise of free treatment special gift for elderly: Sanjay Tandon

BJP manifesto’s focus on youth, poor, farmers: Malhotra

L-G pens open letter to CM, slams govt over water crisis

L-G pens open letter to CM, slams govt over water crisis

Delhi cop shot dead by man before he kills self

Kejriwal playing ‘victim card’: LoP

Four get life term for killing cop in 2012

‘My name is Kejriwal, I’m not a terrorist’: CM’s message from jail

Youth’s murder case cracked, 3 held in Jalandhar

Youth’s murder case cracked, 3 held in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: PCS officer Dr Gurleen 30th in UPSC exams

6 hurt as tipper, car collide head-on

Vijay Sampla may quit BJP; removes ‘Modi ka parivar’ from his ‘X’ account

Housing scheme allottees hold protest, meet BJP leader KD Bhandari

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ashok Parashar Pappi is AAP candidate from Ludhiana

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ashok Parashar Pappi is AAP candidate from Ludhiana

Emergency ward continues to grapple with staff crunch, inadequate infrastructure at Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Just 1% of wheat crop on 2.45 lakh hectares harvested in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana DC conducts surprise inspection at mandi, issues notice to officials

Widow raped in lawyer’s cabin, man arrested

Police step up security around walled city for Navratri festival

Police step up security around walled city for Navratri festival

46,793 MT wheat arrives in Patiala

Balraj Sahni memorial lecture held

Hotels offer discount to voters

Patiala lad ranked 340th