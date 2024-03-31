INDIA VOTES 2024: BSP fields Rakesh from Hoshiarpur

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 30

Amid some chances of a tie-up between the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, the latter announced greenhorn Rakesh Suman as its candidate from Hoshiarpur (reserved) seat.

This is the first ticket that the party has announced in Punjab so far. Randhir Benipal, in charge of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, made the announcement following a decision taken by party supremo Mayawati.

Sharing details of his background, party president Jasvir Garhi said Suman was a social activist and was known by his nickname Rocky. His grandfather’s brother late Karam Chand had defeated Congress in 1957 from Hoshiarpur Assembly seat by 13,000 votes from Scheduled Caste Federation Party led by Dr BR Ambedkar. His father has retired from Military Engineer Service. He said the party would soon start campaign in Hoshiarpur.

