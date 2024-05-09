INDIA VOTES 2024: Expenditure observer directs officials to monitor movement of cash, valuables

Jalandhar, May 8
Expenditure Observer for Jalandhar Parliamentary constituency, Madhav Deshmukh, along with District Election Officer Dr Himanshu Aggarwal, chaired a meeting on Wednesday with nodal officers from various enforcement agencies. The objective was to ensure round-the-clock monitoring of cash flow, drugs, liquor, and other valuables that could be used to influence voters during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
Spending under scanner in Hoshiarpur too
- Pawan Kumar Khaitan, Expenditure Observer, on Wednesday held an important meeting with the Assistant Expenditure Observers and Nodal Officers at the DAC and discussed the arising issues.
- Addressing the meeting, Pawan Kumar Khaitan asked the concerned officials to ensure strict compliance with the instructions issued from time to time by the Election Commission to conduct the upcoming Lok Sabha elections transparently and fairly
During the meeting, Deshmukh emphasised the importance of workforce management and stressed the need for seamless coordination and information exchange among the agencies involved. He highlighted the necessity of strict vigilance over the movement of restricted goods and cash to prevent the misuse of financial resources to influence voters.
Addressing bank representatives, the Observer urged them to monitor suspicious transactions diligently and share relevant information with the Election Commission of India (EC). He also called for daily cash analysis based on standard operating procedures outlined by the EC. Additionally, he underscored the importance of leveraging human and technical intelligence to gather real-time information on illicit activities.
The meeting was attended by Nodal Officers from various departments, including the State Police Department, Income Tax Department, State Excise, Central Goods and Service Tax, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and others.
