Hoshiarpur: Arvind Kejriwal takes a dig at BJP

Hoshiarpur, May 26
AAP's national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal campaigned for AAP candidate Dr Rajkumar Chabbewal here today. He held a roadshow with the AAP candidate in the heart of the city.
The roadshow started from Valmiki Chowk and ended at Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower) Chowk.
Meanwhile, traffic on several routes was diverted in the city, causing much inconvenience to the commuters.
Kejriwal said this election was to save the country's democracy and constitution. “The BJP is asking for 400+ seats so as to change the Constitution and end the reservation given to the Backward and Scheduled Castes. As long as I am alive, no one can end reservation,” he said.
Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal took a dig at the BJP and PM Narendra Modi saying, “BJP people have become arrogant. Look at the state of their arrogance that their national spokesperson Sambit Patra calls Lord Jagannath a devotee of Modi. BJP people have started thinking that Modi has created the universe. The people should destroy their arrogance through votes".
‘BJP people have become arrogant’
BJP people have become arrogant. Look at the state of their arrogance that their national spokesperson Sambit Patra calls Lord Jagannath a devotee of Modi. They have started thinking that Modi has created the universe. — Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not against Muslims, but Congress’s appeasement politics: PM Modi
Says NDA set for historic victory, INDIA bloc to crumble aft...
In Delhi, AAP-Congress alliance says ‘Hum saath saath hain’; in Punjab, they say ‘Hum aapke hain kaun’, says PM Modi; read more interesting quotes from his interview
We understand the needs of the farmers of Punjab and Haryana...
Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court; requests to extend interim bail by 7 days on health grounds
Kejriwal's interim bail ends on June 2
Cyclone Remal ravages parts of Bengal; heavy rains continue to batter region
The West Bengal government evacuated over one lakh people fr...