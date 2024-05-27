Hoshiarpur: Arvind Kejriwal takes a dig at BJP

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 26

AAP's national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal campaigned for AAP candidate Dr Rajkumar Chabbewal here today. He held a roadshow with the AAP candidate in the heart of the city.

The roadshow started from Valmiki Chowk and ended at Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower) Chowk.

Meanwhile, traffic on several routes was diverted in the city, causing much inconvenience to the commuters.

Kejriwal said this election was to save the country's democracy and constitution. “The BJP is asking for 400+ seats so as to change the Constitution and end the reservation given to the Backward and Scheduled Castes. As long as I am alive, no one can end reservation,” he said.

Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal took a dig at the BJP and PM Narendra Modi saying, “BJP people have become arrogant. Look at the state of their arrogance that their national spokesperson Sambit Patra calls Lord Jagannath a devotee of Modi. BJP people have started thinking that Modi has created the universe. The people should destroy their arrogance through votes".

#Arvind Kejriwal #BJP #Hoshiarpur