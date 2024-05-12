INDIA VOTES 2024: Major setback to SAD as Susheel joins saffron party

Hoshiarpur, May 11
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) suffered a major setback in Hoshiarpur district as Susheel Kumar Sharma (Pinky), halqa in-charge of the party from Dasuya, joined the BJP today.
Pertinently, Susheel Kumar Pinky had earlier left the BJP to join the Shiromani Akali Dal and had contested the Assembly elections in 2022, receiving approximately 23,000 votes.
With Susheel Kumar Pinky joining the BJP, the party’s influence in the Dasuya Assembly constituency has been further bolstered as Pinky, known for his calm and friendly personality, commands his own support base in the segment.
He was inducted into the party fold by BJP’s Punjab in-charge and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, along with Union Minister of State Som Prakash, Punjab Pradesh BJP General Secretary Rakesh Rathour, State Vice President Jeevan Gupta, Mukerian MLA Jangi Lal Mahajan and BJP District president Ajay Kaushal Sethu.
On this occasion, Union Minister of State Som Prakash also welcomed former Talwara Nagar Panchayat president Dhruv Singh, Satnam Singh, Kuldeep Chatru and others by presenting them with siropa as they joined the BJP.
After joining the BJP, Susheel Kumar Pinky expressed his belief in the need to reinstate Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of the country. Susheel said he joined the saffron party after being impressed with pro-people policies and initiatives taken by PM Modi and his vision to take the country to global heights.
