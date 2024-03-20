INDIA VOTES 2024: Model Town residents make video to ‘awaken’ electorate

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, March 19

Ahead of the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, frustrated residents of the Model Town area have made a video with the hope and motive that it will reach the maximum number of people in the city and ‘awaken’ and guide them on what to ask for if someone comes to them to seek votes.

The one-minute long video highlights waste management issues, and how the piles of garbage and mounting hills of waste are posing a serious threat to the well-being of city residents.

“Despite repeated appeals and concerns raised by citizens, the government has failed to take decisive action to clean up the garbage that has accumulated in the city centre,” reads one of the texts in the video.

The residents have been complaining that leaders cannot even provide basic amenities to people, let alone resolve major issues like unemployment, or education. Recently, The Tribune highlighted that thousands of complaints related to sewerage were lying with the complaint cell of the MC.

Varinder Malik, a businessman by profession and Chairman of the Joint Action Committee, said, “Sanu pata nai kis tarah roiye. Asi apne kamm chadd ke inhi kamma vich lagge haan. Now we have made a video so that people get to know what they have to ask the leaders when they start campaigning for the elections,” he added.

Jaswinder Singh, a government employee by profession, said that it was sad that things were only worsening in the city with each passing day.

A few days ago, people of Gandhi Camp also held demonstrations after suffering from sewerage-related issues. Sunny, one of the residents of the area, said that it was an old issue. “For a few days, the problem gets resolved, but then it comes back again,” he added.

On March 17, a former councillor of the city had also gone to the MC Commissioner’s office with a dustbin filled with garbage. He had also highlighted the problems of waste and sewerage in his ward.

