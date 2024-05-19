INDIA VOTES 2024: Observers seek support from parties, candidates for transparent elections

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 18

General Election Observer for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency J Meghanatha Reddy and Expenditure Observer Madhav Deshmukh today solicited support and cooperation from candidates/political parties for free, fair and transparent general elections 2024.

The observers, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Himanshu Aggarwal, Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma and SSP Ankur Gupta, held detailed parleys with representatives of political parties/candidates. They assured them that the administration was duty-bound to ensure smooth and hassle-free polling process in Jalandhar.

The DEO told the parties/candidates that elaborate arrangements had been put in place for the purpose.

The observers said political parties/candidates must adhere to stipulated model code of conduct, otherwise stern action would be taken against the violators as per the provisions.

They further mentioned that to ensure strict implementation of the model code of conduct in true letter and in spirit, directions had already been issued to all officials. They said zero tolerance would be adopted towards anyone found violating poll code norms.

The observers said the Election Commission was committed to ensuring free, fair and peaceful polls in the district. The screening committee, media certification and monitoring committee, vehicle management teams, expenditure monitoring committee, model code of conduct teams, video viewing teams and accounting teams had been constituted in the district to check the misuse of money power, liquor and narcotics.

Sharing instructions about dos and don’ts, the observers said political parties must avoid any campaign that incites mutual hatred, adding that no religious place should be used for campaigning. Likewise, they said posters of political rivals should not be torn.

They said venue and time of political rallies and processions must be informed well in advance to avoid any inconvenience. Similarly, it was mandatory for outsider campaigners to leave the constituency by 6 pm on May 30. They have to ensure that no campaign was held at any platform, including print, electronic and social media, during the prohibited period after May 30. The candidates must not make a voting appeal on the basis of religion, caste, language, etc. They must obtain written permission from the owners before putting up posters/banners on their property.

Expenditure Observer Madhav Deshmukh asked the participants to carefully maintain their accounts with respect to poll expenses as the ECI had fixed the maximum limit for each candidate worth Rs 95 lakh. He said three account reconciliation meetings would be held by the expenditure team wherein representatives of candidates must bring original records with respect to their poll expenses. He said all expenses above Rs 10,000 must be incurred through bank account separately opened by the candidate for the purpose.

