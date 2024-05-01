INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD chief Sukhbir visits deras with Kaypee

Jalandhar, April 30
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Badal toured Jalandhar and Phagwara areas ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
Gurdial S Lakhpur, a popular dhadi artiste, joined the SAD in Phagwara. Abhishek Vashisht, youth wing activist of the Aam Aadmi Party, joined the SAD along with his supporters in Jalandhar. Sukhbir welcomed all in the party fold.
Sukhbir, along with SAD candidate from Jalandhar Mohinder S Kaypee, went to the deras of Baba Pargat Nath and Baba Lal Nath at Rahimpur village of Nakodar. The SAD chief also reviewed the progress of the Hoshiarpur LS seat by meeting candidate Sohan S Thandal.
He also went to the place of Kapurthala halqa in-charge HS Walia, where he held discussions on the Khadoor Sahib LS seat with party workers and leaders present there.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Lok Sabha #Phagwara #Shiromani Akali Dal #Sukhbir Badal
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 schools in Delhi, 1 in Noida receive bomb threats, searches under way
Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar, Delhi Public School at Dw...
Dalvir Goldy joins AAP day after quitting Congress; Bhagwant Mann calls him ‘good, promising’ candidate
He quit the Congress on Tuesday, days after expressing "disp...
Major jolt to Congress in Delhi; ex-MLAs Naseeb Singh, Neeraj Basoya quit party, blame alliance with AAP
Delhi goes to Lok Sabha polls on May 25
'Regularly working' with India in probe on alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist leader: US
India on Tuesday strongly rejected the claims, saying the re...
The 127-year-old Godrej empire split: How it was resolved amicably
According to the company, Adi Godrej, who is head of the fam...