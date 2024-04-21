 INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD workers happy with Tinu’s exit, says Sukhbir : The Tribune India

  Jalandhar
INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD workers happy with Tinu's exit, says Sukhbir

SAD chief reached city on April 19, held back-to-back meetings

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal addresses the media in Jalandhar on Saturday. Malkiat Singh



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 20

Even as there has been a general belief that the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has suffered a setback after its former CPS Pawan Tinu joined Aam Aadmi Party, SAD chief Sukhbir Badal today said he was getting a perception that everyone in the party was happy with the move.

Sukhbir reached Jalandhar last evening and held back-to-back several meetings with party workers till this afternoon.

The Akali chief said all party workers seemed happy over Tinu quitting the party. He said he met workers of all nine Assembly segments in Jalandhar, including Adampur, Nakodar, Shahkot, Kartarpur, Phillaur and city areas, and took feedback from them.

Asked about the announcement of candidature for the remaining seats, including Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur, he said: “It will take one more day. Announcement will be made on Monday.”

On the issue of salary crisis in some government departments, Sukhbir said: “There is complete crisis in the state government. The AAP government is in total mess and has mismanaged the functioning.”

Almost all Akali leaders and workers, who attended meetings with Sukhbir Badal, said they had proposed to the party chief not to import a candidate from another party. They said a party insider should be given a chance to contest from Jalandhar. Among the probables from the party are former MLA Baldev Khera and Banga MLA Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi.

Pargat reacts to MLA’s challenge

Reacting to the challenge thrown by Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary asking Jalandhar Cantonment MLA Pargat Singh to take the onus of Congress victory from the Jalandhar LS seat, the latter reacted on Saturday. Pargat asked Vikramjit to quit MLAship and re-contest from the seat. Pargat has claimed that Vikramjit’s security deposit would be forfeited.

BJP leader joins SAD

Aarti Rajput joins the party in Jalandhar on Saturday. Malkiat Singh

Aarti Rajput, former BJP District Mahila chief, Jalandhar, on Saturday joined the Shiromani Akali Dal in the presence of party chief Sukhbir Badal. She quit the party following MP Sushil Rinku’s induction into the party. She had resigned saying she could not support Rinku whom she had opposed in 2023 LS bypoll.

Congress workers meet Kaypee

Congress workers on Saturday visited the place of former MP MS Kaypee after reports that he could quit the party and join SAD as its candidate.

Congress workers at the place of ex-MP Mohinder Singh Kaypee

