INDIA VOTES 2024: Strengthen monitoring of political ads, paid news: DC

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 3

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal paid a surprise visit to the Media Certification and Monitoring Cell here.

During the visit, she instructed officials to further strengthen the monitoring of political advertisements, paid news and false news.

She said no political advertisement could be issued in electronic media, social media and e-papers without prior approval of the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee. Similarly, no political advertisement could be published in print media on the day of voting and a day before voting without the approval of the committee.

The committee, formed at the district level, is keeping a close watch on the social media. She said the media played an important role in making people aware of their voting rights during the elections, but at the same time she appealed to people not to share news on social media without authenticating it.

She also inspected the district webcasting cell and issued necessary instructions. Assistant Commissioner Divya P, District Public Relations Officer Hardev Singh Aasi, District Sweep Nodal Officer Preet Kohli, Assistant Public Relations Officer Lokesh Kumar, Election Kanugo Deepak Kumar and employees deployed in the Media Certification and Monitoring Cell and the district webcasting cell were present on the occasion.

#Hoshiarpur