Jalandhar: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami campaigns for Sushil Rinku, meets industrialists, doctors

Jalandhar, May 28
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today campaigned for the BJP candidate Sushil Rinku at Pholariwal village during which he interacted with farmers and locals. A semi-rural pocket of the city, Dhami asked the people about the problems they were facing and the solutions that the BJP government could offer for them. He said Jalandhar could develop on a far better pace if they elected a BJP MP.
The second-time CM of the hill state also visited the club house of Jalandhar Heights II where he held a meeting with city’s top hoteliers, industrialists and doctors. Among those, who interacted with him, were Satish Jain of Haveli, Rajan Chopra of St Soldier Group, realtor Rocky Sehgal, Ashwani Victor of Victor Tools, Dr Harprit of Orthonova Hospital, Dr Anoop Bowry of Innocent Hearts Group, Dr Sandeep Goel of NHS Neurocare, Dr SS Dhingra of Diabetics Care, Nitin Kohli of Tracer Shoes, hotelier Raj Kumar Julka, and Sukhdev Singh and Varinder Singh of AGI Infra. The event was organised by BJP leader Amit Taneja.
Dhami told all present on the occasion that the BJP was set to make it towards the victory mark on June 4. “Unless Punjab pushes for a larger number of BJP parliamentarians, the state government would continue to block Central funds and hamper development,” he said.
BJP North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari also campaigned in Jalandhar today evening. He was accompanied by former Jalandhar Central MLA Manoranjan Kalia.
