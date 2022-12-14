Indian contingent wins 19 medals in FIF contest

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 13

The Fitness International Federation (FIF) Mortal Battle Mr Asia Bodybuilding and Mains Physique Contest was organised in Malaysia last weekend. The event saw participants from India, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Veitnam, Dubai, Australia and New Zealand.

The Indian team of 12 participants went under FIF India President Harminder Singh Dullowal and has brought home 19 medals, including seven gold, five silver and seven bronze. The Indian teams had participated in the bodybuilding physical fitness model junior, senior bodybuilding and master categories.

Mandeep got two gold medals, Umra one gold, one silver and one bronze, Sankit also bagged one gold, one silver and one bronze and Jatinder won one bronze medal.