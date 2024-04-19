Indian culture takes centre stage at LPU’s annual festival

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 18

LPU campus transformed into a vibrant realm of Indian culture and heritage when its annual mega cultural fest ‘One India-2024’ commenced. The 12th edition of the fest witnessed an awe-inspiring display of equality, diversity and inclusivity as students from across the country showcased the magnificence of their respective states.

A number of Indian rituals, traditions, dances and songs were performed. The fest had an impressive line-up of activities, featuring 29 exhibition stalls that provided a glimpse into rich heritage, art and cuisines. The audience were enthralled by the diverse range of products that were on display. The fest also featured 29 folk music and dance performances.

Carrying forward the theme of ‘Equality, Diversity and Inclusivity’, the fest aimed to celebrate the glorious Indian philosophy that binds the nation together. The festival welcomed students from all corners of India, who not only represented their states but collaborated with their peers from different regions. The event saw presentations by more than 4000 LPU students. International students from more than 40 countries worked together with their Indian counterparts during the fest.

Chancellor Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal inaugurated the fest and congratulated all for upholding India’s magnanimity in its diversity. He encouraged students to stand united for the betterment of the community, country and the world. An art exhibition ‘Abhivykati’ was also organised where different departments presented exclusive creations. The English department displayed original poems, comics, slogans and more; fine arts department exhibited art pieces in diverse forms; architecture department put forth artisan works in diverse textures; fashion department came out with dresses for different occasions; hotel management department presented delicious delicacies; and so on. Students also performed Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Kathakali, Odissi, Sattriya, Bhangra/Giddha, Garba,etc.

