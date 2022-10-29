Indian embassy seeks details of Punjabis stranded in Abu Dhabi

Phagwara, October 28
The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi has begun an exercise to help over 100 Punjabi workers stranded in Abu Dhabi on the directions of the Foreign Ministry.
The community affairs wing, Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi, in an email message to Dilbag Singh, a resident of Baina Pur village near Nurmahal, requested him to share the details of the stranded employees in that regard.
Dilbag Singh said the passports of these workers are with the company (Square General Contracting Co, Abu Dhabi). The company forced workers out of their jobs, but their passports were not being returned. The matter was raised with the Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar a few days back.
