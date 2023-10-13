Indian hockey players get heroes’ welcome in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, October 12

Dhol beats and bhangra, slogans in their honour, garlands, and special salutes by children lifting hockey in the air, the star hockey players who won gold medal in the Asian Games were given a roaring welcome in their village. Varun Kumar, Manpreet Singh, and Mandeep Singh were overwhelmed looking at the love, and affection of the crowd. Budding players getting trained at the Mithapur Academy were in awe when they received their hockey idols. Manpreet Singh, former Indian hockey team captain, seemed to get emotional looking at the young players who were present there to have a glance at these stalwarts.

Singh said that he was happy that their hard work was a motivation for the young kids. “They should be encouraged and it feels great that our win is their inspiration. Their future will be bright. I want these budding and young players to excel in the game and be the next stars,” he said. Sansarpur, near Jalandhar Cantonment, is known as the Mecca of hockey, and now another village Mithapur is also basking in the glory of its three hockey stalwarts. They will now be preparing hard for the 2024 Olympics.

The trio was seen wearing the gold medals that made everyone proud. Tears of joy were there in the eyes of their relatives. Gurinder Singh Sangha, a coach from Mithapur academy, was also appointed as an umpire manager for the Asian Games. “Several kids from the academy belong to humble families and whenever Manpreet, Mandeep, and Varun come to their home after winning such tournaments, these budding players are also filled with determination to do well,” Sangha said.

