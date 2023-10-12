Indian Hockey team goalkeeper gets rousing welcome in K’thala

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, October 11

The District Administration today extended warm to Indian Hockey team goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak and felicitated him on his arrival here after winning a gold medal in the recently concluded Asian Games at Hangzhou, China.

The administration also honoured basketball (3X3) player Yashneet Kaur, who participated in the Asian Games. While welcoming the players, Deputy Commissioner Captain Karnail Singh presented bouquets, mementoes and a robe of honour for their rare feat. He lauded the performance of goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur in the matches, especially in the final in which the Indian team drubbed Japan (5-1).

It is a matter of pride for Kapurthala district that Krishan is the goalkeeper of the Indian team, which gives a distinction to the country on sports map, besides securing berth for Paris Olympics next year.

Thanking the administration, Pathak also presented a T-shirt, signed by all players of the Indian Hockey team, to the Deputy Commissioner as a token of regard.

The Deputy Commissioner also appreciated Yashneet’s performance in Asian Games Basketball 3X3 matches in which India lost to China in the quarterfinal. He motivated her to keep doing hard work in order to make podium finish in upcoming events at the national and international levels.

#Asian Games #China #Hockey #Kapurthala