Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The Indian Language Festival, themed ‘Bhashayen Anek, Bhava Ek’ was organised at Police DAV Public School, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Tamil poet Subramanya Bharati. The 75-day programme commenced on September 28 and will continue until December 11. It is being organised to promote the use of regional languages across the country. Various activities were organised to integrate learning of languages with technology. Students were introduced to the cuisines of different states and delivered speeches on themes such as ‘Your Surroundings’ and ‘My School’ in Hindi and Punjabi. The students recited poems on Mathematics, played Sudoku in Hindi and recollected names of different geometrical shapes in Hindi and Punjabi. A drama named ‘Mile Sur Mera Tumhara’ was enacted, showcasing the culture of different Indian states, including Gujarat, Odisha, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, therefore bringing home the idea of ‘Bhasha Anek Bhaav Ek’.

Football Team Bags 2nd Position

MLU DAV College, Phagwara, bagged second position in the men’s Inter-College Football Competition ‘A’ Division held at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. They defeated Lyallpur Khalsa College 2-0 to secure the silver medal. Joginder Singh, a student of Semester V, of the winning team was awarded the best player. The win was a moment of pride and inspiration for the entire college. The team was welcomed and further encouraged by the principal Kiranjeet Randhawa.

SPIN A TALE

Ivy World School organised ‘Spin a tale’ competition in Ivy Kindergarten wherein young orators demonstrated their ingenuity and originality by spinning stories. The event was an effort to foster a love of reading amongst young readers and to preserve the long-standing tradition of creating creative tales. Some stories led to retrospection, while some others reinforced moral values, and some were plain funny. The energetic Ivyians, equipped with props, shared some amazing stories. Every single story was focused on reinforcing morals. The presentation abilities, diction, confidence and expressions of the students were evaluated during the competition. S Chauhan, senior principal, Ivy World School, applauded all the students for their performances.

Exuberance - 2023

The Economics Association of PCM SD College for Women organised a grand event ‘Exuberance-2023’, featuring a captivating blend of diverse activities. The event showcased varied talents of students, celebrating the spirit of creativity. Competitions such as collage-making, documentary production and digital card designing were organised. The theme of the collage-making competition was ‘reflections of India’s growth’ and for documentary it was ‘social and economic issues’. The event also witnessed modelling, advertisement, solo-dance and group-dance performances. Students from BA (Economics) Semester I, III and V, BSc (Economics) Semester I,III, and V and BA (BEd) Semester I and V participated. Principal Pooja Prashar commended the students for their active participation.

5 Value Added Courses introduced

DAV College Principal Rajesh Kumar announced the commencement of value-added courses in January. He said that the college would offer five additional courses, alongside the existing 10. Co-ordinator Dr Manav Aggarwal said the upcoming courses were poised to further revolutionise education by offering practical insights and skills essential for professional success. These new additions will continue to bridge the gap between theory and practice, preparing students for the demands of an ever-evolving job market.