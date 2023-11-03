Indian Oil Mumbai, CAG Delhi to clash for hockey title today

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 2

Indian Oil Mumbai and CAG Delhi will face each other in the final of the 40th Indian Oil Servo Surjit Hockey Tournament. The final match will be played at Olympic Surjit Hockey Stadium here at 6.30 pm tomorrow.

In the first semi-finals played today, CAG Delhi defeated defending champions Army XI in a penalty shootout by a margin of 5-3. In the second semi-finals, Indian Oil Mumbai thrashed Punjab Police Jalandhar (2-1).

CAG Delhi entered the final for the first time in the history of the Surjit Hockey Tournament, while Indian Oil Mumbai made it to the final of the tournament for the 12th time.

Before the second semi-final, Amolak Singh Gakhal honoured former captain of the Indian hockey team Olympian Manpreet Singh with a gold medal.

In the first semi-final between Army XI Delhi and CAG Delhi, the former missed several chances to score. Both teams were goalless till the half time. In the 57th minute of the game, Pramod from CAG converted the penalty stroke into a goal to make the score 1-0. In the 58th minute, Army XI’s Harman Singh equalised the score by converting a penalty corner into a goal. CAG Delhi won the match in penalty shootout by 5-3.

The second semi-final was played between Indian Oil Mumbai and Punjab Police Jalandhar. In the 10th minute of the game, Olympian Simranjit Singh scored a field goal to make the score 1-0. Punjab Police missed four consecutive penalty corners in the second quarter of the game. Indian Oil led 1-0 at halftime. In the 40th minute of the game, Punjab Police’s Harmanjit Singh scored a field goal from Olympian Manpreet Singh to make the score 1-1. In the 58th minute of the game, Indian Oil’s Sunil Yadav scored through a penalty corner to make the score 2-1.

