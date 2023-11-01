Indian Oil Mumbai make it to hockey semis

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 31

Indian Oil Mumbai defeated Punjab and Sind Bank Delhi (7-6) to enter the semi-finals of the 40th Indian Oil Servo Surjit Hockey Tournament. Two league matches were played on the seventh day of the ongoing tournament at the Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium here today.

Indian Oil’s international player Gurjinder Singh and Punjab and Sindh Bank’s Parmveer Singh scored hat-tricks.

Indian Oil secured 9 points with three wins from three league matches and became the first team from Pool A to reach the semi-finals.

In the second match, Punjab Police team defeated defending champions Indian Railways Delhi (3-1) to secure 6 points with two consecutive wins in the league round.

The first match was played between Indian Oil Mumbai and Punjab & Sind Bank Delhi in Pool A. In the fourth minute of the game, Bank’s Arshdeep Singh scored a field goal to make the score 1-0. In the 18th minute and 26th minute, Indian Oil’s Gurjinder Singh scored two goals to make it 2-1. In the 29th minute, Olympian Dilpreet Singh scored for Indian Oil to make the score 3-1. In the next minute, Bank’s Surinder Singh scored a goal to take the score to 2-3. In the 34th minute, Bank’s Parmveer Singh equalised the score by hitting a goal. In the 35th minute, Indian Oil’s Gurjinder Singh completed his hat-trick by scoring a penalty kick to make the score 4-3. In the 38th minute, Olympian Simranjit Singh of Indian Oil made the score 5-3. In the 39th minute, Bank’s Paramveer Singh scored a goal to take the score to 4-5. In the 45th minute, Afan Yusuf scored a goal for Indian Oil taking it to 6-4. In the 46th minute of the game, Indian Oil’s Arshdeep Singh scored a field goal and took the score to 7-4. In the 48th minute, Bank’s Paramveer Singh completed his hat-trick and made the score 5-7. In the 54th minute, Bank’s Paramveer Singh took the score to 6-7 by hitting a penalty corner.

Punjab and Sind Bank lost all league matches and went out of the tournament without opening an account.

The second match was played between Indian Railways and Punjab Police in Pool B. In the 20th minute of the game, Punjab Police’s Olympian Ramandeep Singh scored a field goal to make the score 1-0. In the 24th minute, Olympian Manpreet Singh scored through a penalty corner to give Punjab Police a 2-0 lead. In the 28th minute, international player Jasjit Singh Kular from Railways scored a penalty corner to take the score to 1-2. In the 43rd minute of the game, Punjab Police’s Olympian Manpreet Singh scored a penalty corner to make the score 3-1.

#Hockey #Mumbai #Punjab Police