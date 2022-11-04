Indian Oil, Railways set up title clash

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 3

With the help of a hat-trick by international player Talwinder Singh and two goals from Gurjinder Singh, star-studded Indian Oil Mumbai entered the finals of the 39th Indian Oil Servo Surjit Hockey Tournament beating Punjab National Bank Delhi 5-0 for the 12th time at Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium here on Thursday evening.

In the second semi-finals, Indian Railways beat Punjab & Sind Bank 2-1 to enter the finals for the fourth time. On Friday, the final match will be played between Indian Oil Mumbai and Indian Railways at 6.30 pm.

In the first semi-final, Indian Oil Mumbai and Punjab National Bank Delhi displayed fast hockey. In the 13th minute of the play, Indian Oil took the lead when their international Gurjinder Singh converted the second penalty corner (1-0). At half-time, Indian Oil was leading 1-0. In the third quarter’s 35th minute of play, Indian Oil earned a penalty corner. This time also, Gurjinder Singh netted the ball to consolidate the lead (2-0). In the 50th minute, Indian Oil’s international player Talwinder Singh scored a field goal from a pass by Olympian Simranjit Singh (3-0). In the 55th minute and in the 57th minute of the play, Talwinder Singh scored two goals and completed his hat-trick (5-0).

In the second semi-finals, holders Indian Railways and Punjab & Sind Bank displayed good hockey. In the third minute, Railway’s Mukul Sharma sounded the board (1-0). In the 8th minute of play, Indian Railways’ Joginder netted the ball via penalty corner (2-0). At half-time, Indian Railways was leading 2-0. In the 49th minute, Punjab & Sind Bank earned a penalty stroke and Santa Singh converted it to reduce the margin (1-2).