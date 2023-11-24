Nawanshahr: Indian-origin girl becomes Australia’s youngest author

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, November 23

In a remarkable achievement, 11-year-old Ashleen Khela, having roots in Nawanshahr’s Sajawalpur village, has attained the title of Australia’s youngest female author with her debut book ‘17 Stories’. Beyond its literary success, the book is making waves for its charitable contributions to the Cancer Council of Australia, the Starlight Children Foundation, and aiding underprivileged children in India through its sales.

Punjab Minister appreciates her efforts Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains in his message to Ashleen commended her efforts for writing a book at this age. He congratulated her parents too, for keeping Ashleen connected with Punjabi roots.

What sets Ashleen apart is her determination and independence in bringing ‘17 Stories’ to publication. Eschewing financial support from her parents, she embarked on a unique fundraising journey—collecting plastic and glass bottles, soft drink cans for recycling, breaking open her piggy bank, and utilising the proceeds for the book’s publication.

Talking to this correspondent, Ashleen revealed that ‘17 Stories’ spans four main genres: fantasy, magic, myth, and mystery. While rooted in fiction, some narratives draw inspiration from her own life experiences, concluding with uplifting morals for young readers.

From her Sydney backyard during the Covid lockdown to the enchanting realms of caves, mountains, and rural Punjab, Ashleen says she invites readers on an imaginative journey. She encourages reflection on social injustice and deprivation, especially highlighting the challenges faced by underprivileged children living in roadside slum hovels in India.

Ashleen shared excerpts from her book, citing ‘’Elisa and Josephine’’ as a poignant tale illustrating the contrast in lifestyles between kids in developed and developing nations. Another story, “Zombie Virus Diary Entry” creatively captures her personal experiences during the Covid lockdown, providing insight into the feelings of an Australian school kid confined at home.

When asked what inspired her to write this book, she said the inspiration for her writing journey stems from her trips to India, where she witnessed social disparities.

The daughter of Australia-based NRI Amarjit Khela, known for his contributions to Sajawalpur’s development, Ashleen aims to raise awareness in western countries about underprivileged children in developing nations and generate funds to support their needs.

Looking ahead, Ashleen said she is already crafting her next fictional storybook, aspiring to publish it before her 12th birthday. “This upcoming work will shed light on neglected women’s rights, emphasising the capabilities of young women in both privileged and underprivileged parts of the world. As I grow older, I envision establishing my own charity to further aid underprivileged children,” she added.

