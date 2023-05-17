Indian para badminton players clinch 16 medals in Thailand

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 16

In the Para Badminton International 2023 held in Pattaya, Thailand, para players from India created history by showcasing their impressive sporting talent. The para players have clinched 16 medals for India, including four gold medals.

The Patron-in-Chief of the Paralympic Committee of India, Avinash Rai Khanna, said, “The Para players of India have brought laurels to the country. The Para Badminton International 2023 was held from May 9 to 14 in Pattaya, Thailand, Indian para players won a total of 16 medals, including four gold, four silver and eight bronze medals.”

Khanna stated that in the singles, Pramod Bhagat, Suhas, and in doubles, Krishna Nagar-Shivraj, and Pramod Bhagat-Sukant Kadam won gold medals. Nityasre, Tulsimathi and Sukant Kadam won silver in singles and Nityasre-Rachna Patel in doubles. Nitish Kumar and Krishna Nagar won bronze in singles, and Manoj Sarkar-Deep Rajan, Hardik Makkar-Ruthik Raghupathi, Mandeep Kaur-Manisa Ramdas, Manasi Joshi-Tulsimathi, Nityasre-Shivrajan, Raj Kumar-Parul Parmar in doubles.

Khanna congratulated his fellow countrymen, the para players and the coaches.