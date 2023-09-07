India’s G20 Presidency: Akashvani holds kavi darbar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 6

Continuing its series of celebrations of India’s G20 presidency, Akashvani Jalandhar organised a trilingual kavi darbar on its premises today.

The poetical session started at 6 pm, wherein prominent poets of Punjab presented their self-written poetry in Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu languages. Sahitya Akademi awardee in Punjabi literature Darshan Buttar, Shiromani Punjabi Kavi Surjit Judge presented their poetry in Punjabi. Among other Punjabi poets, Manjit Indira, Gurtej Koharwala and Vijay Vivek also mesmerised the audience with their poetry recital.

Simar Sadosh, Saagar Syalkoti, Dr Dharampal Sahil and Sagar Sood presented their poetry in Hindi. Among Urdu poets, Dr Bhupender Aziz Parihar, Dr Mohammad Rafi, Vishal Khullar and Renu Nayyar showcased their talent in depicting composite culture of India in their poetry. Poetess Manjit Indira compered the programme.

After the poetry recital session, the participating poets were felicitated by officers of Akashvani, Jalandhar.

