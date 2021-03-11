Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: An induction programme was organised in Innocent Hearts at Green Model Town and Loharan Branch for the students of Class XI for the session 2022-23. Roll numbers and timetable were also given to the students on this occasion. Ambika Pasrija (GMT) and Perminder Kaur (Loharan) welcomed all the parents who attended the induction programme. Through the counselling session, Prof Rahul told the parents about the courses and colleges to be selected after medical, non-medical, commerce and humanities. Rajiv Paliwal (Principal, GMT) and Shallu Sehgal (Principal, Loharan) apprised the parents and students about the guidelines of CBSE through PowerPoint presentation.

Story telling competition

KMV Collegiate Senior Secondary School organised ‘The story tellers’— a creative writing competition in English, for bringing out the articulacy and creativity of the students. The competition was organised jointly by the Department of English and the Department of Student Welfare. Students presented their views on diverse topics such as environment, human relations, education and nationalism in their writings. Principal Prof Atima Sharma Dwivedi appreciated the keenness of the students in the competition and averred that opportunities like these make the students creative and also develop a wide range of skills in the students. During the competition, certificates were also given to all the winners and all the participantsBest stories out of this competition will also be published in ‘KMV Expressions Blog’.

‘Fold My T-Shirt’ activity

While the DIPS chain keeps a positive attitude towards the curriculum, it also tries to endow the children with all those qualities. In which later, he can fulfil his responsibilities well. In this context, Blooming Dales School organised ‘Fold My T-Shirt’ activity. In this children were taught to fold clothes properly with the help of cardboard folding. The teachers told the students that in what proportion the clothes are folded like T-shirts, jeans, pants etc. Teachers told that while folding T-shirts first folded the arms and then the lower part. Principal Vani Sehgal said that through this type of activity, children get motor practice.

Patriotic song competition

The Department of Music of PCM SD College for Women holds patriotic song competition. About 15 students participated in the same. Ankita of BA Semester II got first prize and Harsharan Kaur of BA Semester IV received second prize. Darshan Kaur, Riya and Krishma (group performance) bagged third prize. Members of the managing committee and Principal Prof (Dr) Pooja Prashar applauded the endeavours of the department

FAREWELL PARTY

A farewell party was organised in the hostel for the outgoing students of Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women, Jalandhar. The students rejoiced the vibrancy and zeal of the party. The students were thrilled and enjoyed various performances of bhangra, giddha, skit and music. The chief guest for the occasion was Principal Dr Navjot. Simran Kaur was declared Miss Farewell, Aayushi Bhardwaj became the first runner-up and Priyanka Patiyal turned out to be for the second runner-up.

MENSTRUAL DAY

JCT Phagwara and the Marketing Club of GNA Business School organised a walkathon to spread awareness on ‘World Menstruation Hygiene Day’. The main objective was to break the silence and let the people talk openly about menstrual hygiene. A poster making and open mike competitions were also organised where students from various streams participated and shared their views on the same through their creativity and intellect.

LPU satellite

Created to represent the interests of the communication satellite ecosystem in the country; SatCom Industry Association (SIA)-India has signed an MoU with Lovely Professional University to facilitate launching of the university’s own ‘LPU Satellite’. The suggested satellite would be designed for edutech and related activities to help the other needy agencies of the country, as well. The MoU between SIA-India and LPU was signed by Director General of SIA-India Shri Anil Prakash and LPU’s Executive Dean and Registrar Prof Dr Monica Gulati. The association has vouchsafed to assist and guide LPU to realise its ambition to launch a satellite.

Prayas kids at CT School

Continuing its strong bond of love and affection, the special children of NGO Prayas visited CT Public School, Maqsudan. These children were given a warm welcome with smiling faces and badges. The kids had fun time in the CT Kindergarten and enjoyed playing various games like carom, blocks and puzzles and also relished delicious lunch. On this occasion, CT Group Co-Chairperson Parminder Kaur Channi and Tanika Singh were also present and showered their blessings on them by presenting with token of love.

Apeejay students excel

The students of BFA Semester-3 of Apeejay College of Fine Arts added another feather in the illustrious cap of accomplishments by scoring good marks in the examinations conducted by Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. Jaahnvi scored 576/600, Prateek Dutt Sharma scored 574/600 and Yukti Handa scored 554/600 and made the college and their teachers proud. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra appreciated the students and congratulated them on their covetous hard work.

Day for cultural diversity

The School of Hotel Management of Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus organised summer sparkling competition on the occasion of ‘World Day for Cultural Diversity’. Restaurant manager Lalit Kumar from Hotel Radisson was invited as guest of honour to judge the event. He also guided and motivated students on the importance of cultural diversity in hospitality industry. The liasoning for this workshop was done by the Training and Placement Committee by Arun Dutta, Deputy Director Training and Placement. First position was won by Lovdeep Kaur of BHMCT 6th semester. She made and presented the beverage named as Royal Rajasthan Chans RabriI. Second position won by Shalini Banger of BHMCT 2nd Sem. She made and presented the beverage named as aam panna.

University results

Bhawna of Lyallpur Khalsa College, Jalandhar, has bagged the first position in the Guru Nanak Dev University exams of BA Journalism & Mass Communication-I semester by getting 407 marks out of 450 whereas Shakshi has bagged 9th position in the same class by getting 362 marks. The president of the College Governing Council Balbir Kaur congratulated the students and wished them success in life.