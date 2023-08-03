 Induction programme organised : The Tribune India

Campus notes

Induction programme organised

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: An induction programme was organised by Guru Nanak Dev University Regional Campus, Jalandhar, to welcome the new entrants to various B.Tech courses of batch 2023-24, under the leadership of HOD Dr Deep Kamal Kaur Randhawa. The programme marked the beginning of technical learning and skill development journey for the students. The event was organised by faculty in-charge Dr Harmandar Kaur and Dr Himali Sarangal. The event was graced by Dr Butta Singh, Dr Sheetal Kalra, Dr Pankaj Deep Kaur, Dr Manjit Singh, Neenah Madan, Dr Neetika Soni, Dr Himali, Dr Vinit Grewal, Dr Varinder Attri, Paramjit Kaur, Poonam Saini, Nirvaar Singh, Dalbir Singh, Ramneek Kumar and Jasjit Singh.

KVS National Pre-Subroto Cup

The 52nd KVS National Pre-Subroto Cup Boys’ U-17 tournament concluded with a closing ceremony at Lovely Professional University. For the last five days, 399 participants from 25 regions hailing from Kendriya Vidyalayas across the nation showcased their remarkable football prowess. Surinder Singh Sodhi, former IPS, hockey Olympian and Arjuna awardee, was the chief guest. Preeti Saxena, Deputy Commissioner of KVS (RO), Chandigarh, gave the welcome address. In a thrilling final, Guwahati outplayed Dehradun 2-1. Ernakulam secured the second runners-up position. Calwin Thomas of Ernakulam, with an astonishing 17 goals, claimed the Best Player Award. The closing ceremony concluded with a thanksgiving by PC Tiwari, Assistant Commissioner, KVS RO, Chandigarh.

University merit positions

Innocent Hearts College of Education stood first in the district with three merit positions in the Guru Nanak Dev University examination. They achieved 100 per cent first division in aggregate results of GNDU B.Ed examination (2021-2023). Forty three per cent student-teachers grabbed distinction. Nandini Luthra achieved first position in the college with 82.17 per cent aggregate marks, Kirandeep Kaur bagged the second position with 81.8 per cent aggregate marks and Inderjit got third position with 81.6 per cent aggregate marks in all the four semesters. Executive Director (Colleges) Aradhana Bowry appreciated the progress made by the student-teachers.

Khushamdeed-2023

Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus organised a month-long student induction programme ‘Khushamdeed-2023’ for the students admitted for the session 2023-2024. The programme was inaugurated on August 1 by Dr RS Deol (Director, LKCTC) by lighting the traditional lamp. The event started with shabad recitation followed by an address by Dr RS Deol (Director, LKCTC). Dr Rupinder Sampla presented the institutional PPT in which the first year students were made familiar with the institute, its infrastructure and various events which are organised during the academic session. There was a motivational talk by Dr Sandeep Kaushal, who gave encouraging examples from his own life and inspired the students to be a self-motivator.

Installation ceremony held

HMV Collegiate Senior Secondary School hosted the installation ceremony in collaboration with Student Council under the guidance of Dean Urvashi Mishra and coordinator Dr Seema Marwaha. The event was presided over by Principal Dr Ajay Sareen. Dean Urvashi Mishra briefed about various best practices of the Student Council. She said that the Student Council is a link between the students and administration that helps to develop administrative and leadership qualities among the students. Shrishti of SSC 2 Commerce was pinned the badge of Head Girl. Saumya of SSC 2 Arts, Muskaan of SSC 2 Commerce and Muskan of SSC 2 Non-Medical were designated as Joint Head Girls.

Superannuation

A superannuation function was organised for Monika Sekhon, Head, Department of Psychology, Apeejay College of Fine Arts. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra felicitated Sekhon and her family by presenting them with a bouquet. In her welcome speech, she said that Sekhon has been continuously providing her services to the college for the last 35 years and has played an important role in establishing the Department of Psychology. Dr Anjana from the Department of Hindi recited a self-composed poem which was dedicated to Sekhon. Dr Vivek Verma from the Department of Music sang melodious songs in her honour and made the day memorable.

Class show held

A class show on the theme ‘We the People’ was organised by the students of DIPS Urban Estate Phase-I. Its main objective was not only to educate the students but also to inculcate their hidden talent and self-confidence. Chairperson Jaswinder Kaur, CEO Monica Mandotra, Director Usha Parmar and School Principal Meenakshi Mehta attended the programme along with staff. Students presented speech, music, views on fundamental rights and group songs in the programme. Jasmine, Ishdeep, Binalpreet, Anhandpreet Singh, Mahima, Najaya, Hema, Dikshant, Samarpreet Singh and Preet Bains presented their arguments on the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) in which parents also actively participated. Students Monish, Aman, Preet Vais, Jasmin, Ishdeep, Anhadpreet, Najaya, Dikshita, Shreya, Harsh and Vibhuti presented street plays and made everyone aware about changes in the environment.

Second position in university

GNDU results of M.Com Semester II for May 2023 was declared. Khushi Malhotra of PCM SD College for Women received accolades by bagging the second position in university, securing 908/1100 marks (82.54%). President Naresh Budhia, senior vice-president Vinod Dada, other members of the managing committee and Principal Pooja Prashar congratulated the students on their feat and for making the institution proud.

Ivyians emerge as winners

Ivy World School’s students, Rudar Sharma of Grade 5 and Nupur Sharma of Grade 6, participated in the 46th Junior State Swimming Championship held at Mohali. Rudar Sharma displayed his skills and clinched both bronze and silver medal while Nupur Sharma won gold. She also lead the girls’ team to victory and brought the trophy to Jalandhar. Senior Principal S Chauhan congratulated the winners. She said that such achievements will inspire and motivate countless young minds to dream big and work hard.

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home
Punjab

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of ‘becoming a dog’,' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’
Haryana

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’

200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments
Punjab

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments in Patiala district

