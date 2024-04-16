 Industrial visit : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Campus notes

Industrial visit

Industrial visit


To acquaint the students with industrial aspects of wired and wireless communication, the IT department of Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus organised an industrial visit at BSNL, Jalandhar. The visit started with a warm welcome of students followed by briefing about work profile of the company. Shailesh briefed about working of routers. Along with it, students acquired knowledge regarding the functioning of other telecom equipment, networks and how the entire telecommunication system works. The visit was summed up with a demonstration of multi-disciplinary departments of the company. Assistant Prof Raghav Gupta and Avneet Kaur accompanied the students during the visit. Sukhbir Singh Chatha, Director, Academic Affairs, LKCTC, appreciated the efforts of the department.

Essay writing contest

Dr BR Ambedkar’s 133rd birth anniversary was celebrated at St. Soldier Law College. Col MS Sachdeva, Commanding Officer, 2 Punjab Girls Battalion, NCC, was the chief guest. The function started with the lighting of the lamp and paying tribute to Baba Saheb Ambedkar. Dr SC Sharma, Director, St Soldier Law College, welcomed the guests. Prizes with certificates were given to the winners and the participants of essay competition on the topic: ‘Dr BR Ambedkar’s remedy for social inclusion of SC with pride’. In this competition, 60 students from different colleges of Punjab participated. Anmolpreet Kaur from Trinity College, Jalandhar, was awarded the first best essay award. She won a cash prize of Rs 5,100 with trophy and certificate. The second best essay award was given to Harmandeep Kaur from KMV College, Jalandhar. She won a cash prize of Rs 3,100 along with a trophy and certificate.

Astronomy & Science Olympiad

As many as 185 students of Shiv Jyoti Public School participated in the National Astronomy and Science Olympiad (NASO) held for Classes V to X. A total of 19 students bagged a gold medal with certificate of excellence. This way, the students cleared the second level of NASO under the guidance of their guide teacher Sandeep Saini, who was also awarded a trophy and certificate for her contribution as an ambassador of space and astronomy education for early learners in India. Vice-principal Ramandeep lauded the student’s efforts and congratulated their parents and guide teachers for the achievement.

Foundation Day celebrated

The 28th Foundation Day of the school was celebrated at Police DAV Public School, Jalandhar Cantt. Sukhmani Sahib path was held to express gratitude and seek divine benedictions for the progress and bright future of the institution. The bhajans presented by the students and the teachers made all delve deep into the springs of spirituality. Principal Dr Rashmi Vij graced the occasion and congratulated the staff and students on the occasion of the Foundation Day of the school.

Quiz on ‘Drug abuse’

The Buddy Group of Hindu Kanya College, Kapurthala, organised an inter-class quiz on ‘Drug Abuse’ . The event aimed at educating and sensitising students about the dangers of drug abuse, its impact on individuals and society, and the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle. The event witnessed a fair and close competition among three teams comprising three participants each, out of which Team-C of Kamaljit Kaur of BSc IT) -2nd Semester, Tanisha and Gurkamal, both of BCA-2nd Semester was declared the winning team. Dr Veena, convener of the Buddy Group, conducted the quiz impressively. Priyanka Sharma and Gurpreet Kaur, members of the Buddy Group, were present to organise the event.

Cultural exchange

The Punjabi department of Apeejay College of Fine Arts organised a visit for its students to Punjab Natshala, Amritsar. During the visit, they were treated to a play titled ‘The tragedy of Jallianwala Bagh’, written by Punjabi playwright Jatinder Brar. The play is based on the events of April 13, 1919, at Jallianwala Bagh. Directed by Jaswant Mintu, the play showcased the original design of Jallianwala Bagh, Punjab’s historical maps, and various unknown facts. The performance received appreciation from the faculty, while the Punjab Natshala team lauded the students for their engagement in arts, which added to the college’s standing. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra, thanked the Punjab Natshala team and emphasised the importance of such historical narratives in educating students about sacrifices made for the nation. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BSNL


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

2 days after Manish Tewari gets Congress ticket from Chandigarh, Pawan Bansal’s close aides quit party posts

2
India

21 ex-judges write to CJI against escalating attempts to undermine judiciary through ‘calculated pressure’

3
Ludhiana

‘Patient and dead body on same bed all night’ in Ludhiana hospital: Sukhbir Badal posts picture, lambasts AAP govt over 'false achievements’ in health sector

4
India

Excise ‘scam’: No immediate relief for Delhi CM Kejriwal, Supreme Court issues notice to ED, next hearing on April 29

5
Himachal

Year after cracking 'Joe Biden-Dalai Lama' joke, Kangana Ranaut reaches McLeodganj to seek Tibetan spiritual leader’s blessings

6
Delhi

‘Kejriwal being treated like terrorist’, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after meeting Delhi counterpart in Tihar jail

7
India

Firing at Salman Khan's home: Shooter Vishal, one of the accused, is wanted gangster from Gurugram

8
Sports

Former Australia cricketer Michael Slater remanded in police custody for assault and stalking

9
India

Rahul Gandhi's helicopter checked by election officials in Tamil Nadu

10
India

‘Excuses...’: PM Modi slams Opposition's ‘no level playing field’ allegation

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Top News

Only 3% ED cases against politicians, honest have nothing to fear: PM Modi

Only 3% ED cases against politicians, honest have nothing to fear: PM Modi

Slams Opposition parties, says laws governing probe agencies...

Salman Khan house firing: 2 arrested from Gujarat; both residents of Bihar

Salman Khan house firing: 2 arrested from Gujarat; both residents of Bihar

A preliminary probe suggested that both Pal and Gupta were h...

No relief for Kejriwal yet, SC to take up plea on April 29

No relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal yet, Supreme Court to take up plea on April 29

Delhi court extends CM’s judicial custody till April 23

Iran permits Indian officials to meet 17 crew aboard seized ship

Iran permits Indian officials to meet 17 crew aboard seized ship

‘Calculated bid to weaken judiciary’: 21 former judges write letter to CJI

‘Calculated bid to weaken judiciary’: 21 former judges write letter to CJI

Part of PM’s campaign to browbeat judiciary: Congress


Cities

View All

Police crack jewellery shop robbery case

Police crack jewellery shop robbery case

DTF members condole death of woman mid-day meal worker

Vigilance nabs ASI for taking Rs 5K bribe

Hand over Children’s Park at Company Bagh to public: Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh to AIT Chairman

School bus drivers exhorted to follow traffic rules in letter & spirit

INDIA VOTES 2024: To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

It’s party’s call, but want to fight from Bathinda: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Chandigarh: 17 challaned for wasting water

Chandigarh: 17 challaned for wasting water

Fire scare at event attended by Punjab Governor at Tagore Theatre, Chandigarh

Pawan Bansal, aides skip key Congress meeting in Chandigarh

Several Chandigarh Congress office-bearers resign, seek Harmohinder Singh Lucky’s removal

Mohali: Flier posts ordeal in sky on social media

Supreme Court asks MLA Amanatullah to appear before ED on April 18

Supreme Court asks MLA Amanatullah to appear before ED on April 18

CM will meet 2 ministers in jail every week: Pathak

Days in jail strengthened my struggle, determination: Sanjay

AAP, Congress denying women representation: BJP chief

BJP will retain all 7 seats, says Dhankar

Jalandhar LS seat: Barring SAD, all parties ready with candidates

Jalandhar LS seat: Barring SAD, all parties ready with candidates

Won’t seek votes for any political party, says AAP MP Seechewal

BJP releases poll manifesto, says it’s an overview of India in 2047

Youth stabbed to death over old feud

Fire breaks out at sports factory, immigration office

EPFO recovers Rs 30.22 crore from 49 defaulter establishments in Ludhiana

EPFO recovers Rs 30.22 crore from 49 defaulter establishments in Ludhiana

Patient shares bed with corpse at Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Wheat procurement: 2,150 MT arrives in Ludhiana district mandis

Loh-Langar land row: Residents feel cheated, anxious about future

INDIA VOTES 2024: People will help BJP win all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, says Vijay Sampla

Giving MSP on all crops too tough: Patiala MP Preneet Kaur

Giving MSP on all crops too tough: Patiala MP Preneet Kaur

Patiala: Turncoats leave electorate confused over party symbols

Railway cricket meet kicks off

Special event marks Khalsa Sajna Diwas