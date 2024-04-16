To acquaint the students with industrial aspects of wired and wireless communication, the IT department of Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus organised an industrial visit at BSNL, Jalandhar. The visit started with a warm welcome of students followed by briefing about work profile of the company. Shailesh briefed about working of routers. Along with it, students acquired knowledge regarding the functioning of other telecom equipment, networks and how the entire telecommunication system works. The visit was summed up with a demonstration of multi-disciplinary departments of the company. Assistant Prof Raghav Gupta and Avneet Kaur accompanied the students during the visit. Sukhbir Singh Chatha, Director, Academic Affairs, LKCTC, appreciated the efforts of the department.

Essay writing contest

Dr BR Ambedkar’s 133rd birth anniversary was celebrated at St. Soldier Law College. Col MS Sachdeva, Commanding Officer, 2 Punjab Girls Battalion, NCC, was the chief guest. The function started with the lighting of the lamp and paying tribute to Baba Saheb Ambedkar. Dr SC Sharma, Director, St Soldier Law College, welcomed the guests. Prizes with certificates were given to the winners and the participants of essay competition on the topic: ‘Dr BR Ambedkar’s remedy for social inclusion of SC with pride’. In this competition, 60 students from different colleges of Punjab participated. Anmolpreet Kaur from Trinity College, Jalandhar, was awarded the first best essay award. She won a cash prize of Rs 5,100 with trophy and certificate. The second best essay award was given to Harmandeep Kaur from KMV College, Jalandhar. She won a cash prize of Rs 3,100 along with a trophy and certificate.

Astronomy & Science Olympiad

As many as 185 students of Shiv Jyoti Public School participated in the National Astronomy and Science Olympiad (NASO) held for Classes V to X. A total of 19 students bagged a gold medal with certificate of excellence. This way, the students cleared the second level of NASO under the guidance of their guide teacher Sandeep Saini, who was also awarded a trophy and certificate for her contribution as an ambassador of space and astronomy education for early learners in India. Vice-principal Ramandeep lauded the student’s efforts and congratulated their parents and guide teachers for the achievement.

Foundation Day celebrated

The 28th Foundation Day of the school was celebrated at Police DAV Public School, Jalandhar Cantt. Sukhmani Sahib path was held to express gratitude and seek divine benedictions for the progress and bright future of the institution. The bhajans presented by the students and the teachers made all delve deep into the springs of spirituality. Principal Dr Rashmi Vij graced the occasion and congratulated the staff and students on the occasion of the Foundation Day of the school.

Quiz on ‘Drug abuse’

The Buddy Group of Hindu Kanya College, Kapurthala, organised an inter-class quiz on ‘Drug Abuse’ . The event aimed at educating and sensitising students about the dangers of drug abuse, its impact on individuals and society, and the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle. The event witnessed a fair and close competition among three teams comprising three participants each, out of which Team-C of Kamaljit Kaur of BSc IT) -2nd Semester, Tanisha and Gurkamal, both of BCA-2nd Semester was declared the winning team. Dr Veena, convener of the Buddy Group, conducted the quiz impressively. Priyanka Sharma and Gurpreet Kaur, members of the Buddy Group, were present to organise the event.

Cultural exchange

The Punjabi department of Apeejay College of Fine Arts organised a visit for its students to Punjab Natshala, Amritsar. During the visit, they were treated to a play titled ‘The tragedy of Jallianwala Bagh’, written by Punjabi playwright Jatinder Brar. The play is based on the events of April 13, 1919, at Jallianwala Bagh. Directed by Jaswant Mintu, the play showcased the original design of Jallianwala Bagh, Punjab’s historical maps, and various unknown facts. The performance received appreciation from the faculty, while the Punjab Natshala team lauded the students for their engagement in arts, which added to the college’s standing. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra, thanked the Punjab Natshala team and emphasised the importance of such historical narratives in educating students about sacrifices made for the nation.

