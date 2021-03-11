Campus Notes

Industrial visit to RCF

Industrial visit to RCF

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: An industrial visit to the Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, was organised by the Postgraduate Department of Economics of PCM SD College for Women for students of undergraduate and postgraduate classes of the department. The RCF has manufactured over 30,000 passenger coaches of different types, including self-propelled passenger vehicles, which constitute over 50 per cent of the total number of coaches in the Indian Railways and has progressed with the latest trends and preferences. The visit was aimed at letting students get an insight of all technical concepts such as production, economies of scale, labour management and industrial regulations. Technical experts and guides toured the students through different shops viz. the sheet metal shop, steel shop, painting shop, and the furnishing shop. Students exchanged views with technical experts of the RCF and got the necessary exposure. They also got to learn new concepts and gained good experience. Members of the managing committee and Principal Dr Pooja Prashar congratulated the students for the visit and further appreciated the efforts of the department for organising the visit.

Fine arts students excel

Students of Bachelor of Fine Arts (Applied Art) of Semester VII of Apeejay College of Fine Arts made their college proud by scoring commendable marks in university exams conducted by GNDU. Out of total 600 marks, Anika Garg scored 580 (96.66%), Ashna Handa 574 (95.66%) and Kirti Sodhi 573 (95.5%). Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra congratulated the students and appreciated the faculty members of the Department of Applied Art for their efficient teaching methodology, which lead to such incredible results.

Kids enjoy lemonade party

To make children feel fresh and full of energy during the summer season, a lemonade party was organised at DIPS School, Suranussi, and Urban Estate. Children along with their friends and teachers made lemonade and enjoyed it. Teachers taught the children how using lemon they can make various drinks such as that of pineapple, lemon, mint lemon, masala lemon, soda lemon. Children also garnished their drinks in a beautiful way and presented them well. To make the children’s party more fun, teachers decorated the classrooms and garden like a beach. Children played various games and had a lot of fun while enjoying drinking lemonade with their friends. Giving information about the benefits of drinking lemon drink to the children, the teachers told them that after waking up in the morning, drinking lemon water keeps body hydrated throughout the day and the energy level is also fulfilled. Lemon fulfils the deficiency of vitamin C in our body and strengthens our immune system.

Student shines in GPAT

A student of St Soldier Institute of Pharmacy brought laurels to the institute by securing all-India rank 1,731 in the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) conducted by the National Testing Agency. Chairman Anil Chopra and Vice-Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra, while felicitating Varinder Verma, said students from across the nation participate in the test, out of which Verma secured 1,731st rank. Giving information, HOD Dr Amarpal Singh said by passing this test, the student will now get admission in M Pharmacy in a government university and will also get a stipend every month. Chairman Chopra congratulated the student and his father Radhe Sham Verma and mother Chander Kali and motivated the student to keep working hard. The student attributed his success to the guidance and support of the college management and teachers.

Mann mesmerises KMVites

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya witnessed the presence of renowned Punjabi singer Harbhajan Mann and the complete star cast of upcoming movie PR. Harbhajan Maan along with Amar Noorie and Delbar Arya visited the KMV campus in order to promote PR. They were accorded with the floral felicitations by Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi. Harbhajan Mann along with the other artistes mesmerised the audience with his hit numbers and also made the audience dance to his tunes from his upcoming movie. The event was held in the college auditorium and it witnessed the presence of large number of students as all the students were waiting desperately for their star to come and perform for them. Mann while addressing the audience said he always feel very energetic whenever he performs among the young students. He also shared his deep connection with the Jalandhar city where he commenced his singing career.

Students bring laurels

Smriti, a student of Lyallpur Khalsa College, secured the first position in Semester III in Guru Nanak Dev University exams of MA Geography by getting 372 marks out of 400, whereas Saloni Devi bagged the second position by securing 366 marks and Manpreet Singh bagged the third position by getting 361 marks. In a press release, college Principal Dr Gurpinder Singh gave this information and said Lyallpur Khalsa College was the only college in the Doaba region to offer MA Geography and has been the first choice of students because of its excellent teaching and impressive results in university exams. College Governing Council president Balbir Kaur congratulated the students and wished them success in life. Prof JS Rana, Dr Pooja Rana and Prof Onkar Singh of the Department of Geography were also present on the occasion.

Tiny tots observe ‘Red Day’

Ivy World School observed ‘Red Day’ in the kindergarten wing. Dressed in different hues of red, the tiny tots looked lovely and wore a variety of red-colored outfits. Red twinkled across the classroom scene as well. In their crimson attire, the young buds looked excited. The goal of this festival was to introduce youngsters to red colour and encourage them to eat seasonal fruits such as apples and strawberries, which are high in nutrients. They were also taught that it is associated with various elements, from blood to love, vitality, passion, and courage. This colour is all about extremes and forces that drive us towards our passion. In tiny groups, the Ivyians took part and loved several activities such as red pyjama lacing, guess the colour, and throw me. The celebration was a superb learning activity that reinforced cognitive abilities by helping young Ivyians sort and classify objects depending on colour. Principal S Chauhan hailed the efforts of teachers for presenting the theme beautifully and motivated shining stars to eat and stay healthy.

Expert talk at GNA university

The Department of Civil Engineering and Environmental Conservation Society at GNA University organised an expert talk on “Rainwater harvesting and river rejuvenation”. Padma Shri Balbir Singh Seechewal was the chief guest at the event. Seechewal has been preparing around one lakh plants of 40 types at the village nursery to distribute free of cost. He interacted with all students and faculty members, who were present there. Students showed their enthusiasm at the event. Seechewal spoke about his journey, different experiences during his life. He told the students about the initiatives they can take at their level to conserve rainwater and waste water coming from different sources. A question and answer round was also conducted by the faculty members and students in which pupils asked about the queries regarding conservation of water and solid waste management. He fully elaborated all his achievements, experiences and hurdles he had been through in his life which was extremely motivational for every student of GNA University. He even told the students about his upcoming projects. Seechewal during his talk said: “I motivate all students to plant more trees and keep their surroundings neat, clean and fit for survival.” Gurdeep Singh Sihra, the Pro-Chancellor, GNA University, emphasised that listening to challenges and experiences of Seechewal is a matter of privilege for all of us and the young generation should pay close heed to his learnings. Dr VK Rattan, Vice-Chancellor, GNA University, said: “We are indebted to have you amongst us and students will surely implement the piece of advice given by you.” Dr Monika Hanspal, Dean Academics, GNA University, expressed her thanks and guided the students to plan some strategy in saving environment as per the guidance of Seechwal. Present in the expert talk were all the Deans of the various faculties and the faculty and students of the University.

