Industrialists come forward to ensure workers’ safety

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Jalandhar, May 15
To ensure the safety and security of their workers, industrialists here have arranged three Bolero security cars for patrolling at night in the Focal Point and Gadaipur areas. Frequent robbery and snatching incidents at night are said to be the reason behind the arrangement.
The industrialists have also deputed an ambulance with all medical facilities such as bed, oxygen cylinder and medicines. If any untoward incident takes place with anyone in a factory, a security guard falls ill or someone’s child needs medical help, the ambulance will prove to be of help. Phone numbers of bouncers will be pasted outside every factory and people can call on these numbers and the ambulance will reach them in minutes.
“This is a service which we have provided to our people. It is for the first time that an ambulance has been deployed like this. We had started patrolling so that our factory workers can feel safe as many crime incidents were taking place,” said Narinder Singh Sahoo, an industrialist.
Explaining further, he said four bouncers would be there in the ambulance of which two would have knowledge about administering first aid.
“We want that our colleagues and workers who work hard the entire day should get sound and safe sleep at night,” he said.
Notably, factory workers in these industrial areas had started feeling unsafe as miscreants used to rob and attack them while on way home. So, taking this seriously, the industrialists took the initiative to ensure their safety with security cars patrolling these areas. The cars were flagged off at the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) office, Focal Point, on February 3.
Ambulance to have four bouncers
- If any untoward incident takes place with anyone in a factory, a security guard falls ill or someone’s child needs medical help, the ambulance will prove to be of help.
- Narinder Singh Sahoo, an industrialist, said four bouncers would be there in the ambulance of which two would have knowledge about administering first aid.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Slovakia's populist prime minister shot in assassination attempt, shocking Europe before election
PM Modi condemns assassination attempt as cowardly
2 bodies retrieved from car; death toll in Mumbai hoarding collapse rises to 16
The giant 120x120 feet hoarding collapses on a petrol pump d...
CAA gets rolling; govt issues first set of citizenship certificates to 300 applicants
14 handed over document, all of them migrants from Pak’s Sin...
PM Modi: Congress wants to divide Budget on communal lines
Remark follows his denial of any Hindu-Muslim talk