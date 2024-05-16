Industrialists come forward to ensure workers’ safety

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 15

To ensure the safety and security of their workers, industrialists here have arranged three Bolero security cars for patrolling at night in the Focal Point and Gadaipur areas. Frequent robbery and snatching incidents at night are said to be the reason behind the arrangement.

The industrialists have also deputed an ambulance with all medical facilities such as bed, oxygen cylinder and medicines. If any untoward incident takes place with anyone in a factory, a security guard falls ill or someone’s child needs medical help, the ambulance will prove to be of help. Phone numbers of bouncers will be pasted outside every factory and people can call on these numbers and the ambulance will reach them in minutes.

“This is a service which we have provided to our people. It is for the first time that an ambulance has been deployed like this. We had started patrolling so that our factory workers can feel safe as many crime incidents were taking place,” said Narinder Singh Sahoo, an industrialist.

Explaining further, he said four bouncers would be there in the ambulance of which two would have knowledge about administering first aid.

“We want that our colleagues and workers who work hard the entire day should get sound and safe sleep at night,” he said.

Notably, factory workers in these industrial areas had started feeling unsafe as miscreants used to rob and attack them while on way home. So, taking this seriously, the industrialists took the initiative to ensure their safety with security cars patrolling these areas. The cars were flagged off at the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) office, Focal Point, on February 3.

