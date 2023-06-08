Industrialist's extortion case cracked, 1 nabbed

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 7

In a significant development in Narinder Singh Sagoo’s extortion case, the city police have apprehended Deepak Sharma, the primary accused in the case.

Under the supervision of Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal, a team led by DCP (Law and Order) Ankur Gupta and comprising ADCP-1 Kamalpreet Singh Chahal, ACP (North) Daman Bir Singh and police officials of Division Number 8, have cracked the case.

During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that Deepak Sharma, a resident of Kalia Colony here, was an employee in the victim’s factory, and had demanded a staggering ransom of Rs 5 crore. Deepak confessed the help of his brother, Vikram Sharma, who resides in America, to issue death threats to the plaintiff.

While Deepak Sharma has been successfully arrested, Vikram Sharma is yet to be apprehended. Sources close to the case informed that accused Deepak Sharma is an AAP worker from Jalandhar North, as he had been seen sharing stage with AAP halqa incharge from North Dinesh Dhall on many occasions.

Meanwhile, police officials said after producing accused in the court, he would be taken under remand to facilitate a thorough investigation and to know the reason behind issuing threats to industrialist Sagoo and his son.