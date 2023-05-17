Industrialists upset at hiked power charges, to meet CM

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 16

“Vyapariya ne election vi jitta ditti, te hun navi gall karti (Industrialists made AAP win the bypoll, and now the government has increased power tariff). We will meet the Chief Minister and ask him),” said enraged industrialists who held a meeting under the banner Jalandhar Industrial and Traders Joint Action Committee.

AAP ministers had visited the district before the elections and done several interactions with industrialists, but the committee members said after the results, things had changed.

Since Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will be in the city on May 17, the industrialists will meet him and put forward their concerns and demands. They will raise the issue of new guidelines under which the Central and state tax authorities might visit their business premises to perform verification of GST registration.

Gursharan Singh, President of the committee alleged that it would give rise to corrupt practices. He also said the new industrial development policy should be applicable to existing industries also. Apart from this, the demand for the implementation of the one-time settlement (OTS) policy for VAT dues will also be raised. “We are fed up with these things. We will see what the CM has to say about our matter,” disappointed industrialists said.

Before polling day, the AAP leadership had met industrialists several times and then the committee members had said, “Bache Saade bahar ja rahe ne, saade nal industry vich nai kamm karna chande. Ethe jawan koi nai bachna. Punjab nu sambhal lo (Our young generation doesn’t want to work with us anymore; they just want to move abroad. No youngster will be found in the state in the near future if the situation remains the same. It is your duty to take care of Punjab).”