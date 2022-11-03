Inmates fight in Central Jail, 17 booked

Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi

Hoshiarpur, November 2

Two groups of prisoners on Wednesday morning scuffled in the Central Jail, Hoshiarpur, and pushed the staff on the duty when they tried to stop them. Panic gripped the surrounding area as the siren in the jail went off and a heavy police force reached the spot.

Throughout the day, the police and the jail administration kept silent on the incident, even as the jail turned into a police cantonment. Late in the evening, Jail Superintendent Anurag Azaad claimed that only a few prisoners suffered minor injuries. A case has been registered against 17 inmates in this regard.

As per information, when the prisoners were taken out on Wednesday morning, inmates of two separate barracks clashed with each other. When the jail staff intervened, they were also manhandled. The jail administration immediately informed the police. Soon a heavy police force, besides SDM, DSP (City) Palwinder Singh, DSP Satinder Chadda, Sadar SHO Lomesh Kumar and Model Town SHO Balwinder Singh reached the spot.

The jail premises were kept completely sealed and the relatives who came to meet the inmates were not allowed to meet them. Later in the afternoon, a team of doctors also reached the jail and the medical examination of the prisoners involved in the quarrel was done.

According to police sources, the scuffle resulted due to old enmity between the prisoners. However, the Jail Superintendent told this reporter late in the evening ruled out the enmity angle and claimed there was some dispute due to which the two groups clashed. A police source, requesting anonymity, said the prisoners involved in the scuffle were not brought out for medical examination as there were some gangsters among them. The Jail Superintendent denied any gangster being involved in the scuffle and said the city police had registered a case against 17 prisoners.

No enmity angle, claims Jail Suptd

