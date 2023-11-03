Innocent Group of Institutions

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Innocent Hearts Group of Institutions conducted an industrial visit for the students of the Department of Medical Science and Agriculture. The students had a unique opportunity to visit the National Agri-Biotechnology Institute, Mohali. They were given insight on biotechnology, microbiology, agriculture, food biotechnology and genomics laboratories. They learned about the plant tissue culture, advanced microscopy-field emission scanning electron microscopy, liquid chromatography and mass spectrometry. They also learnt about DNA sequencing, food fermentation and bio-coal production by visiting different laboratories and plant areas. The teaching faculty, Nidhi Sharma, Mithilesh Pandey, Kavita Chauhan and Muskan Gaba brought attention to the various techniques and advanced laboratory equipments.

Police DAV Public School

A folk dance workshop is being organised by Police DAV Public School till November 6. Rajasthani folk dance artist Dr Roop Singh Shekhawat was invited to nurture the talent of the young dancers. He was accorded a floral welcome by Principal Dr Rashmi Vij. The workshop was inaugurated by lighting the lamp to seek divine blessings. Dr Shekhawat gave tips on classical dance, addressing around 100 female students participating in the workshop.

Sanskriti KMV School

The athletes of Sanskriti KMV School will be representing Punjab on the grand stage of the Sky Martial Arts competition at the 37th National Games in Goa (November 6 to 8). In the girls’ category, Kashvi Sibbal and Simranjit Kaur of grade XI and Jasmine Bhogal of grade IX will be participating. In the boys’ category, athletes of grade XII—Shiva Arora and Shivankar Pratap Singh— will represent the school. Arya Shiksha Mandal President Chandar Mohan and Principal Rachna Monga extended their wishes to the selected athletes. They presented them track suits, comprehensive sports kits, and sports bags, symbolising the school’s deep-rooted aspiration for a remarkable performance that brings glory and medals to the state.

#Agriculture #Mohali