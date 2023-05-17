Innovative programmes at KMV

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Kanya Maha Vidyalaya is witnessing huge rush of students during the admission days. All the students are excited to seek admission in the new age courses and programmes offered by KMV as the results of 10+2 has been announced. KMV has upgraded the syllabus of all classes with 21st century skill component and has also started various new and innovative programmes and courses. Value-added programmes in each semester have also been incorporated in the syllabus. Principal Prof. Dr. Atima Sharma Dwivedi averred that the infrastructure offered to the students at KMV. KMV is running 8 B.Voc. courses in the field of animation, retail management, management and secretarial practices, textile design and apparel technology, nutrition exercise and health, beauty and wellness, artificial intelligence and data science and hospitality and tourism as well as 3 M.Voc. courses in animation and VFX, retail management and textile design and apparel technology.

National Technology Day observed

Eklavya School observed National Technology Day. Activities done in the school were coordinated by Information Technology Educator Ramandeep Kaur. She also discussed about online websites and its importance and how to use it. Students works on JAVA Programming and Oracle Server online. They create programmes which is helpful in creating websites. Educators explain them about technology and explain them uses in our day to day lives for example cell phones, computers, air conditioners, remote control and aeroplanes. Chairperson J. K. Gupta applauded the efforts of the teachers and the students and said that such kind of activities should be organised in future also as these help in bringing out the hidden talent of the children. They encourage them to read science magazines to know more about use of technology In various fields like pharmacy, agriculture and health.