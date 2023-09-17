Inquilab Festival: ‘Red Dot Campaign’ launched to break taboo around menstruation

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, September 16

As part of the ‘Inquilab Festival’ to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Bhagat Singh, a number of programmes have been planned by the district administration, led by Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa and ADC Rajiv Verma, to bring about a positive change in youth’s mindset as well as channelise their energy towards constructive purposes.

To start with, a Red Dot Campaign (Menstrual Awareness Campaign) in collaboration with Indian Oil Northern Region Pipeline, Una, was held at Government College, Jadla. ADC (General) Rajiv Verma has issued directives to all colleges and civic bodies in the district to actively participate in the Red Dot Campaign under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

The district administration team, including Punjab Good Governance Fellow Sanjana Saxena, Dr Simmi Johal, Principal of Government College, Jadla, and Dr Sanjiv Khosla, Principal, Baba Balraj Punjab University Constituent College, Balachaur, conducted awareness sessions for students.

The purpose of these sessions was to break the taboo around menstruation among both boys and girls. Boys were encouraged to support their mothers and sisters during menstruation and be considerate in public spaces.

Distinguished medical professionals Dr Monica Kapoor and Dr Navdeep Saini from the District Health Department delivered keynote lectures on menstruation. They said this campaign was an improvement as it involved educating both girls and boys, normalizing conversations about menstruation. PGGF Sanjana Saxena stressed the importance of educating boys about the menstrual process as they were not only brothers and sons, but also future fathers and colleagues in offices.

Saxena further explained that students were educated about the proper disposal of sanitary waste, highlighting its impact on the dignity and health of safai karamcharis.

“Safai karamcharis who handle soiled napkins without proper precautions expose themselves to harmful micro-organisms like e.coli, salmonella, staphylococcus, HIV, and pathogens causing hepatitis and tetanus,” she added. Students were trained in how to wrap sanitary waste securely to prevent direct contact by safai karamcharis and mark it with a ‘red dot’ for identification.

Indian Oil Northern Range (Una) Operation Manager Anchit Gupta and college principals honoured safai karamcharis in both colleges for their invaluable work.

The campaign will culminate at Khatkar Kalan during the Inquilab Festival. It will feature a flash mob performance by college students, felicitation of safai karamcharis by the Deputy Commissioner, and a poster-making competition addressing this crucial issue.

#Nawanshahr