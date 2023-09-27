 Inspiring Future Generations : The Tribune India

Campus Notes

Inspiring Future Generations

Inspiring Future Generations

The principal of Sanskriti KMV School honours alumni during an event in Jalandhar on Tuesday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Sanskriti KMV School hosted a prestigious event ‘Kalam Ko Salaam’ to recognise bright students. Principal Rachna Monga welcomed the school alumni who now have become leading figures in their respective professions. They shared their journey from students to doctors, chartered accountants, successful business entrepreneurs, accomplished artists. Monga expressed her pride and underscored the contributions of alumni in various fields. The event served as a unique platform for the school's former students to reconnect with their roots, sharing their experiences and insights with the current generation while acknowledging their alma mater's role in their journeys. The principal encouraged the current students to tread on the road, driving their aspirations and highlighting the collaborative effort.

HINDI RECITATION ACTIVITY

A Hindi recitation activity was organised in the pre-primary wing of Police DAV Public School for the students of Classes Nursery, LKG, UKG and 1st under the supervision of Savita Sharma. Over 150 students participated in this event and recited their poems with confidence and expressions. Principal Dr Rashmi Vij presided over the function and praised the children for their performance. School teachers Anju Sharma, Babita, Jyoti and Preeti listened to the participants. An amazing dance performance presented by students of UKG mesmerised everyone. Certificates were awarded to the students for their performances.

Mathematics Activity

Eklavya School organised a mathematics activity in the school. The students of Classes IV and V made paper plate clocks and pizza fractions. Students of Classes II and III participated in the poster-making competition. A quiz competition and objective test were also organised for the day on the themes of 'Indian mathematics', 'Mathematics for life' and 'Modern day mathematics'. Director of the school Seema Handa applauded the efforts of the students and gave the message that such events would be organised in future also. Principal Komal and administrator Dimple Malhotra appreciated the students for their efforts.

Talent hunt Show organised

A talent hunt show was organised by the education and cultural affairs department of Doaba College. It started with the lighting of the lamp by chief guest Dhruv Mittal, treasurer, college managing committee, Principal Dr Pardeep Bhandari, Dr Avinash Chander, Dean ECA, Prof Sandeep Chahal, staff secretary, Prof Kuldeep Yadav, dean (academics), Dr Naresh Malhotra and staff. Indian Music team students Anurag, Jasleen, Palak, Parveen, Payal, Harpreet, Sujal and Prof Sandeep Chahal sang a song 'Ravi' under the music direction of Daljit Singh Dhillon. They also sang Western music group song - 'My Girl'. Shubham and Vigyan performed a Western dance. Namrata, Kashish, Jasmeet and Harmanpreet performed a Punjabi folk dance. Yuvraj recited a self-written poem. Vanshika and Tejas sang Hindi songs. The college Luddi Team presented luddi and bhangra.

WORKSHOP ON VALUES, ETHICS

Innocent Hearts Group of Institutions, Loharan, organised a workshop on 'Human Values and Professional Ethics' for the students (first semester) of BCA, BBA, B Com, B Sc Medical Sciences and Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology. The resource person was Binod Kaur, associate professor and head, Applied Sciences, Amritsar Group of Colleges, Amritsar. She enlightened everyone on the components and needs of human values, the concept of natural acceptance, human aspirations and its continuous practice in life. The speaker enriched her session with examples to bring home all the points to the young minds.

Orientation programme

To welcome the new students of session 2023-25, an orientation programme organised at DIPS College of Education at Dhilwan. The programme started with a prayer followed by lighting of the lamp. College principal Mukesh Kumar welcomed the students. Teachers acquainted the students with knowledge about the rules of the college, course work, co-curricular activities, library rules, etc. Students took a round of the college campus. The principal welcomed all the students and exhorted them to work hard so that they can perform well.

Slogan Writing Competition

A slogan writing competition was organised by the department of BA/BEd of PCM SD College for Women. The competition aimed at fostering the art of concise and impactful communication through slogans. Students were challenged to craft slogans that addressed various social, environmental and topical issues. The event not only provided a platform for self-expression but also encouraged critical thinking and awareness of pressing issues. Approximately 20 students participated. In the competition, Simran grabbed the first position followed by Jasmin and Nancy who secured the second and third positions, respectively. Besides, Japleen along with Prachi Datt received the consolation prize. Principal Pooja Prashar congratulated the participants.

