Install GPS on poll duty vehicles: DC

Kapurthala, February 14
The District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner, Kapurthala, Deepti Uppal, today asked all four returning officers to immediately complete the installation of GPS on vehicles deployed on poll duties. She made it clear that the EVMs could only be transported in GPS- enabled vehicles as per the instructions of the Election Commission.
Chairing a review meeting with the ADCs, returning and nodal officers, she said all employees on poll duty should cast their vote. Postal ballots must be provided to all police personnel, she added.
Asha workers must be deployed at their native villages to collect the bio- medical waste, so that they can also cast their vote, she said.
The DC also reviewed voting arrangements at the booth level, along with returning officers. She ordered them to ensure all facilities for voters, especially at model polling booths.
Prominent amongst those present on the occasion, include ADC (Urban development) Anum Kaler, ADC (G) Aditya Uppal and nodal officers of various election cells.
81% get second dose in Nawanshahr
Nawanshahr: In a major development against Covid-19 on Monday, 94.43 per cent beneficiaries have received the first dose of vaccine and 81 per cent second dose in the district. Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said a total of 9,07,090 doses — 4,94,251 first dose, 4,06,883 second and 5,956 precautionary ones — had been given in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar. TNS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests
Rules out using the military and says the emergency measures...
Omicron found in 95 per cent of samples in Mumbai in latest genome sequencing
The omicron variant had triggered the third wave of the coro...
Enforcement Directorate conducts searches in Mumbai in underworld-linked action
About 10 locations are being covered in Maharashtra's capita...
Active Covid cases in country decline to 4,23,127
347 more deaths reported
India driving force of Quad, says White House
During the Melbourne summit, foreign ministers of the countr...