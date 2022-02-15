Install GPS on poll duty vehicles: DC

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, February 14

The District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner, Kapurthala, Deepti Uppal, today asked all four returning officers to immediately complete the installation of GPS on vehicles deployed on poll duties. She made it clear that the EVMs could only be transported in GPS- enabled vehicles as per the instructions of the Election Commission.

Chairing a review meeting with the ADCs, returning and nodal officers, she said all employees on poll duty should cast their vote. Postal ballots must be provided to all police personnel, she added.

Asha workers must be deployed at their native villages to collect the bio- medical waste, so that they can also cast their vote, she said.

The DC also reviewed voting arrangements at the booth level, along with returning officers. She ordered them to ensure all facilities for voters, especially at model polling booths.

Prominent amongst those present on the occasion, include ADC (Urban development) Anum Kaler, ADC (G) Aditya Uppal and nodal officers of various election cells.

81% get second dose in Nawanshahr

Nawanshahr: In a major development against Covid-19 on Monday, 94.43 per cent beneficiaries have received the first dose of vaccine and 81 per cent second dose in the district. Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said a total of 9,07,090 doses — 4,94,251 first dose, 4,06,883 second and 5,956 precautionary ones — had been given in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar. TNS