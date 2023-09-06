INTACH worried over fading art of Hoshiarpur woodwork

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, September 5

The Punjab chapter of INTACH (Indian National Trust for Art, Culture and Heritage) has raised concerns over the fading art of Hoshiarpur woodwork and the numerous obstacles artisans encounter in preserving this ancient craft.

State convener of INTACH, Maj Gen Balwinder Singh (retd) said the organisation is actively working to promote, preserve and conserve the state’s rich tangible and intangible cultural heritage at the national level. They have been visiting places and interacting with people in order to safeguard the diverse artistic traditions, endangered crafts, culture, restoration of heritage to its original state, saving and preserving the scriptures and many more things.

Artisans work at a warehouse in Hoshiarpur. tribune photos

He said as part of INTACH’s initiative, he visited Hoshiarpur recently and interacted with the artisans there who brought to his attention the challenges that are hindering their growth and sustainability. “Some of the key issues include lack of modern tools and equipment, limited access to training and skill development programmes and inadequate market exposure. These factors are impeding the growth of the woodwork industry in Hoshiarpur, and consequently, the livelihoods of the artisans,” he added.

Members of Punjab INTACH said, “Hoshiarpur has the rich tradition of producing intricate woodwork that showcases the skill and artistic abilities of its artisans. The woodwork from this region is not only admired locally but has also gained recognition at the national and even international level. These artisans, often working in small workshops and family-run businesses, have kept this art form alive for generations, passing down their knowledge and techniques.”

The INTACH members added that the craft has been a significant part of Punjab’s cultural heritage, and it deserves greater recognition and support.

The members informed that they have already written to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other authorities concerned in this regard, and requested to consider taking initiatives like organising workshops for the artisans, promoting their work, export opportunities etc and bringing policies that will provide a much needed boost to the artisans working on woodwork.

They said that with positive support and intervention of the government, the artisans can overcome these challenges and thrive in their craft. “The woodwork industry has the potential to not only generate sustainable livelihoods but also contribute to the cultural and economic prosperity of our region,” the members added.

