INTACH writes to Panjab University over neglect of Vedic scriptures

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, August 6

The Indian National Trust for Art, Culture and Heritage (INTACH) has expressed concern over distressing state of Vedic scriptures at the Vishveshvaranand Vishva Bandhu Institute of Sanskrit and Indological Studies in Hoshiarpur.

In a letter to Panjab University Vice-Chancellor Renu Vig, state convener of INTACH Maj Gen Balwinder Singh (retd) has said that the institute houses a world-acclaimed collection of ancient Vedic manuscripts. However, the manuscripts are currently facing severe distress and their deterioration poses a significant threat to our cultural heritage.

“These scriptures contain invaluable knowledge and wisdom that is irreplaceable. If not addressed promptly, we risk losing a vital historical and cultural connection to our roots. The institute has a remarkable history of resilience, having faced a crisis during India’s partition in 1947, where it managed to bring the entire academic and administrative record, along with the vast reference-cum-manuscript library, safely to India,” he said.

Maj Gen Balwinder said regrettably, passage of time and other factors had contributed to the gradual deterioration of these precious documents. “I personally visited the site and was astonished at their condition, leading to an urgent call for Panjab University to take immediate and concrete action to preserve these ancient scriptures and manuscripts,” he said.

He said to address this critical situation, INTACH has proposed several measures that could be undertaken like conservation efforts, digital archiving, preservation centres, awareness campaigns, scholar and expert involvement.

“By implementing these proactive measures, Panjab University can ensure the continuity of our cultural legacy for future generations. Preserving these ancient manuscripts goes beyond being a duty to our history. It is a commitment to the identity and wisdom that defines our society,” INTACH members have said, adding that they request the VC for her intervention in the matter and support in initiating the necessary steps to safeguard this invaluable heritage.

“Together, we can uphold the legacy of Punjab and its ancient wisdom,” they added.

What letter reads

Measures proposed

