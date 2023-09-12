Intensified Mission Indradhanus 5.0: Immunisation drive begins

Jalandhar, September 11
Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal on Monday kick-started the first round of the immunisation drive under the Intensified Mission Indradhanush 5.0 to cover 5,591 children aged between 0-5 and 1,003 pregnant women in the district.
After starting the drive at the Civil Hospital, Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said the drive would be held in three rounds. The first round of immunisation would continue till September 15, followed by the second round from October 9 to 14 and the third from November 20 to 25 to cover children and pregnant women.
He said health teams had identified the areas where these children lived and special camps would be held there to cover all of them. He said the Health Department had also provided training to 272 ANMs and 1,400 ASHA workers in this regard.
The Deputy Commissioner ordered the officials of various departments, including police, education, local bodies, rural development, and social security, to provide the wholehearted support to health teams during the camps. He said every effort must be made to ensure that all these children and pregnant women were vaccinated.
Further under the intensified Mission Indradhanush 5.0, the entire vaccination record would be digitised through a portal named U-Win (win over vaccination).
