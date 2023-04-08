 Inter-College Competition held : The Tribune India

Jalandhar: The PG Department of Computer Science and IT of Lyallpur Khalsa College organised Plasma 2023 an 22nd Annual Event Inter-College Competition. Prof Sanjeev Kumar Anand, Head Department of Computer Science and IT, said that 430 students participated from 16 colleges in 19 events, including Tech GD, Ad mad Show, Hands on Keyboard, Test Your Technical Skills, Logic Whirlpool, Net Savvy, Idea Snapshots, IT Quiz online, IT in Colours, Web Portal Development, R Jying, Logo Designing and Pixel Plus. The chief guest of the function was Dr Parminder Kaur, Head, Department of Computer Science, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. In his address, he stressed on relevance of technical education in contemporary times and lauded the efforts made by the college towards quality education. College principal Prof Jasreen Kaur highlighted the key achievements of the college in IT education. The chief guest of evening Anshu Bhasin, Head, Dept Computer Science Punjab Technical University, Kapurthala, distributed prizes to the winners.

New St soldier pupils perform well

The Punjab School Education Board has declared the result of Class V. As many as 107 students of New St Soldier Sr Sec Public School got cent percent result in the examination. As many as 16 students obtained cent percent marks, 25 students got 98-99 percent marks, 16 students obtained 95-97 percent marks, 23 students obtained 94-95 percent marks and 17 students obtained above 80 percetn in the examination. Director Sushma Handa and chairman NK Handa congratulated the staff, students and their parents.

Special Assembly atState Public School

On the eve of World Health Day, State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, organised a special morning assembly where the students were told how balanced and healthy diet is key to a healthy life. Also the teachers and students became the part of many activities, where the importance of health was taught to them. The students were made aware of the different diet plans and exercises, which are beneficial to the health. They were also told that how exercises such as clapping and laughing are a boon to the health. All these steps were taken to bring a change in people’s life by telling them the role of healthy eating and healthy lifestyle that are core points to a happy life. Principal Savina Bahl emphasised the fact that a healthy mind lives in a healthy body and wished for healthy and prosperous life to all.

Dental Check-up Camp at MLU DAV

For awareness on oral health and hygience maintenance, a dental check-up camp was held at MLU DAV College Phagwara by principal Dr Kiranjeet Randhawa. The resource persons of the day were Dr Pranav Handa, Prosthodontist, BDS, MDS and Dr Prabhleen Kaur, BDS. The doctors practically demonstrated the correct brushing techniques. They enlightened the audience about the various oral and dental diseases. Participants actively participated and took the benefit of dental check-up and that oral health is a key indicator of overall health.

Blood donation camp organised

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya observed World Health Day during which a blood donation camp was organised on the campus. The camp was organised by KMV Red Ribbon Club under the aegis of Department of Student Welfare. The students as well as faculty members volunteered to donate blood in large number. A team of doctors comprising of Dr Kusum Thakur and Dr Rehaan from Shriman Super speciality Hospital smoothly conducted this blood donation camp. Principal Prof Atima Sharma Dwivedi averred that it gave her great happiness and satisfaction that the activity of the day was going to save many precious human lives. The Principal lauded the efforts of the donors and the organisers Dr Madhumeet, Dean Student Welfare, Dr Manju Sahni, Head, PG Department of Chemistry, and Shikha Vashisht for organising the event.

97th Foundation Day at Hans Raj

Foundation Day celebrations underway at Hans Raj College.

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya celebrated 97th Foundation Day. Principal Prof Ajay Sareen congratulated all the students, staff and everyone. Surendra Seth, member, donated Rs 1 lakh to the college. Many short term courses were launched on this day as a step towards progress and innovation. The members of teaching and non-teaching staff who have completed 25 years of committed service in this college, were honoured. The college also launched AQI Project Aab-O-Hawa by Jagjit Bhatia from Computer Science Department. This device will measure the Air Quality Index of HMV. A choreography depicting the journey of HMV was shown by the students. This was prepared under the guidance of Dean Student Welfare Urvashi Mishra. All the guests, teaching and non-teaching members and students took the pledge for making HMV a zero waste institute.

